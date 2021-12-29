Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Soutar reacts to ‘fairytale’ win as Scotland skipper Andy Robertson hails Arbroath star’s Ally Pally exploits

By Ewan Smith
December 29 2021, 3.28pm Updated: December 29 2021, 4.44pm
Alan Soutar celebrates his latest victory.
Alan Soutar celebrates his latest victory.

Alan Soutar admits he is having a ‘fairytale’ PDC World Darts Championship after beating the world No7 to reach the last 16.

Arbroath ace Soutar survived a match dart against Portuguese star Jose de Sousa to clinch a dramatic 136 finish and seal a £35,000 winners’ cheque.

It’s the second game in a row that Dundee firefighter Soots has claimed a stunning 100+ checkout to get through after his 144 finish against Mensur Suljovic.

Wednesday’s win sparked a stunning reaction on social media with former Dundee United star Andy Robertson among those stars to tweet Soots.

Soutar now faces a Scotland-England clash in the cauldron of Ally Pally on Thursday against Callan Rydz.

But the Angus star fears no-one.

“It’s a fairytale and is becoming even more of a fairytale with every dart,” said Soutar.

“I just love darts. I’ve been playing darts for so long now but to do it at the best level against the best players is incredible.

“I’m missing shots but I think someone is looking down on me. It’s maybe just ‘my time.’

Alan Soutar: I fear no-one

Alan Soutar claimed a dramatic PDC World Darts Championship win over Jose de Sousa

“The reaction back home is incredible. To have the Scotland captain Andy Robertson tweeting with the ‘clap hands’ emoji is mental.

“But all that support really helps me at Ally Pally.

“It’s a cauldron in there. I’m on my own and most of my supporters are back home in Arbroath or Scotland.

“I just have to go out there, block out the noise and play my game.

“How far can I go? About 2.9 miles in an Uber back to my house!

“Nah, I don’t fear anyone. I’m taking this one game at a time and the next player has to beat me.

“I don’t have to beat them. They have to beat me.”

Alan Soutar Ally Pally Diary: Fighting house fire at Christmas, Disco the dog and live Sky Sports interview

