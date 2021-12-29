Alan Soutar reacts to ‘fairytale’ win as Scotland skipper Andy Robertson hails Arbroath star’s Ally Pally exploits

An error occurred. Please try again.

Alan Soutar admits he is having a ‘fairytale’ PDC World Darts Championship after beating the world No7 to reach the last 16.

Arbroath ace Soutar survived a match dart against Portuguese star Jose de Sousa to clinch a dramatic 136 finish and seal a £35,000 winners’ cheque.

It’s the second game in a row that Dundee firefighter Soots has claimed a stunning 100+ checkout to get through after his 144 finish against Mensur Suljovic.

Wednesday’s win sparked a stunning reaction on social media with former Dundee United star Andy Robertson among those stars to tweet Soots.

👏👏👏 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 29, 2021

Soutar now faces a Scotland-England clash in the cauldron of Ally Pally on Thursday against Callan Rydz.

But the Angus star fears no-one.

“It’s a fairytale and is becoming even more of a fairytale with every dart,” said Soutar.

“I just love darts. I’ve been playing darts for so long now but to do it at the best level against the best players is incredible.

“I’m missing shots but I think someone is looking down on me. It’s maybe just ‘my time.’

Alan Soutar: I fear no-one

“The reaction back home is incredible. To have the Scotland captain Andy Robertson tweeting with the ‘clap hands’ emoji is mental.

“But all that support really helps me at Ally Pally.

“It’s a cauldron in there. I’m on my own and most of my supporters are back home in Arbroath or Scotland.

🗣 "𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗳𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆" We spoke to Alan Soutar after his deciding set success over Jose de Sousa, securing his spot in the fourth round! pic.twitter.com/AQYP8CLCiT — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2021

“I just have to go out there, block out the noise and play my game.

“How far can I go? About 2.9 miles in an Uber back to my house!

“Nah, I don’t fear anyone. I’m taking this one game at a time and the next player has to beat me.

“I don’t have to beat them. They have to beat me.”