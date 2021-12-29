Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arbroath’s Alan Soutar reaches last 16 of PDC World Darts Championship with stunning 136 checkout

By Ewan Smith
December 29 2021, 2.29pm Updated: December 29 2021, 4.44pm
Alan Soutar claimed a dramatic win over Jose de Sousa
Alan Soutar claimed a dramatic win over Jose de Sousa

Alan Soutar’s Ally Pally fairy tale took another stunning turn as he beat world No7 Jose de Sousa to cruise into the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Arbroath ace Soutar took the scalp of ‘The Special One’ de Sousa with a stunning 136 checkout after a gripping seven set clash to claim a £35,000 cheque.

Soots missed 45 doubles but showed incredible bottle to win it when it mattered most.

He will now face a Scotland-England clash against either Nathan Aspinall or Callan Rydz for a place in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

On paper, Portuguese star de Sousa was heavily fancied, but Dundee firefighter Soots is made of stern stuff.

His build-up to the game couldn’t have been more different to de Sousa’s.

While Jose spent Christmas in London with his family, Soutar worked a 30-hour stint at Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station.

Alan Soutar faced Portuguese star Jose de Sousa

He returned to London on Monday night to warm-up with 2018 World Champion Rob Cross and was in confident mood.

He sported his trademark red tartan trousers and a top with Arbroath FC and military pin badges as he took to stage.

And, once again, he came out to a chorus of boos and chants of ‘Scotland get battered everywhere they go.’

Alan Soutar: Double trouble in first set

Soutar raced out of the traps and strode into a 2-0 leg lead in the first set.

He then suffered some double trouble as he missed several opportunities to take the opening set.

Soutar only converted two out of 20 doubles as de Sousa turned it around to win 3-2.

Alan Soutar suffered double trouble in the first set

But Soots upped his game in the second set as he cruised to a 3-0 win to square it up.

Then he took out a 100 finish to go into a 2-1 lead on sets

That seemed to temporarily silence the crowd.

But ‘The Special One’ rediscovered his form in the fourth set to leave the match finely poised at 2-2.

Soutar was turning in a brave performance and he broke de Sousa’s opening throw of the fifth set with a stunning 104 check-out.

Alan Soutar started to find his form

De Sousa polished up his finishing to break back.

And despite miscounting in the crucial fourth leg, the Portuguese edged the fifth to go one set away from winning.

Soutar was pulling off some big scores and won the third leg of the fifth set with a hat-trick of 140s.

But he lost it – and survived a match dart in the sixth set to take it to a deciding seventh.

Soutar was playing incredible darts and refused to lie down.

And when it mattered most, he held his nerve to hit back-to-back treble 20s and a double eight to win.

Alan Soutar Ally Pally Diary: Fighting house fire at Christmas, Disco the dog and live Sky Sports interview

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier