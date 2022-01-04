Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Soutar: What does 2022 hold for Angus darts hero after epic Ally Pally debut?

By Ewan Smith
January 4 2022, 11.58am Updated: January 5 2022, 10.18am
Alan Soutar is hoping 2022 could be a big year

Angus darts ace Alan Soutar has been confirmed as 51st in the world after a stunning debut year as a professional.

Soots reached the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship after an epic run at the Alexandra Palace event.

He beat Diogo Portela, Mensur Suljovic and world number 7 Jose de Sousa before losing to English star Callan Rydz.

Soutar netted a £35,000 cheque and rose a staggering 26 places in the rankings.

Here Courier Sport looks back on Soots’ pro circuit debut and ask what does 2022 hold for the Dundee firefighter?

Alan Soutar is a Dundee firefighter

Alan Soutar: Dramatic debut

Soutar only gained his PDC card in February after a successful trip to Q School.

But what an impact he made after making the switch from 20 years on the BDO and WDF circuits.

Soots was the only player out of 128 to win his first ten opening round games in the Players Championship.

He took the scalps of Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Stephen Bunting and Adrian Lewis.

Alan Soutar made a big impact in his debut year on the PDC circuit

Soots also beat five-times world champion Raymond van Barneveld on his run to the last 16 of the UK Open.

With earnings of £67,000 on the PDC Order of Merit for 2021, he has already secured his place on the tour until at least 2023.

Best newcomer?

At 51st in the world, Soutar is the highest-placed new tour card holder.

His humble attitude and incredible work ethic saw him complete a 30-hour stint as a Dundee firefighter over the Ally Pally Christmas break.

Soutar’s Twitter account has gone from just over 2,000 followers to 11.5k in just two weeks.

He has also impressed PDC bosses with his slick media-handling, including a live Christmas Day interview on Sky Sports News.

That is likely to put him in pole position for the Best Newcomer award in the coming weeks.

Scotland star Alan Soutar?

Soots has never hidden his fiercely patriotism towards Scotland.

Capped 50 times at BDO/WDF level, he won the four-man 2013 World Cup team event.

He would love to replicate that at PDC level with Scotland the current World Cup of Darts holders.

Newly-crowned world champion Wright team up with John Henderson to beat Austria in the 2021 final.

But Hendo narrowly escaped losing his tour card as he plummeted to 63rd in the rankings and Soots could well team up with Wright in Frankfurt this June.

Ally Pally return and World Matchplay

Alan Soutar impressed at the World Darts Championship

Soutar will be aiming to build on his Ally Pally exploits.

And it’s highly likely Soutar will pick up enough ranking money to reach the World Darts Championship again this year.

Soots qualified comfortably for Ally Pally last year by finishing seventh out of 32 Pro Tour qualifiers.

He could also feature in the World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in July.

With six months of ranking money left before the Matchplay deadline, Soutar is just four places and £1,250 adrift of the top 16 cut-off.

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Soutar ‘one to watch’ says legendary five-times PDC world champion Raymond van Barneveld

 

 

 

 

