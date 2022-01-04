Ex-Dundee pair set to join superstars Mo Salah and Riyad Mahrez at Africa Cup of Nations

An error occurred. Please try again.

It may already be 2022 but the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is set to get under way in Cameroon.

And there will be a bit of Dundee interest on show as the action kicks off on January 9.

Originally delayed by the pandemic, the 2021 edition was moved to early 2022.

AFCON will see the likes of Liverpool superstars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane battle it out with Man City’s Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and 60 million Euro PSG man Achraf Hakimi of Morocco for the trophy.

But who can Dark Blues look out for?

Steven Caulker

A former England international who had played at the top level for Tottenham, Cardiff and Liverpool signing for Dundee was a bit of a coup for then-boss Neil McCann.

However, the personal problems that had dogged his career previously resurfaced while at Dens Park and Caulker triggered a clause in his contract to depart a free agent in 2018.

He has since made a successful impact on Turkish football, earning a big move to Fenerbahce. A change of coach shortly after his arrival has seen him head back out on loan to Gaziantep.

Having family hailing from Fife, Caulker was eligible for Scotland and made clear his desire to play international football.

After sounding out Steve Clarke, Caulker pursued his eligibility to feature for Sierra Leone through his paternal grandfather.

He has now received clearance from Fifa to switch allegiance from England to the African side and will join them to face Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast at AFCON.

They kick off against Mahrez & Co. on January 11.

Seny Dieng

QPR goalkeeper Dieng joined Dundee for an ill-fated loan spell in 2019.

Arriving alongside a huge influx of players under Jim McIntyre, Dieng showed some quality in his temporary stay at Dens Park.

He couldn’t help prevent relegation that season, however.

Since featuring 18 times for Dundee, Dieng has become QPR’s No 1 in the English Championship, playing 55 times since the start of last season.

And he’ll be battling it out with Chelsea No 1 Edouard Mendy in the Senegal squad.

His first call-up for the national side came before his arrival at Dens Park. However, he wouldn’t make his debut until March last year. He earned his single cap to date against Eswatini in AFCON qualifying.

Other Scots interest

Rangers, Alloa Athletic and Hamilton Academical will be represented in Cameroon.

Joe Aribo will feature for Nigeria while former Raith Rovers man Fernandy Mendy, now of Alloa, is in the Guinea-Bissau squad.

David Moyo of Hamilton has also been called up by Zimbabwe.

Another ex-Raith man Willis Furtado is in the Cape Verde squad.

The entire tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports.