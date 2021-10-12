Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I don’t feel like I was professional’: Steven Caulker opens up on wasted opportunity at Dundee, apologising to Neil McCann and new international future

By George Cran
October 12 2021, 11.56am Updated: October 12 2021, 2.08pm
Steven Caulker, Neil McCann and Steve Clarke.

Steven Caulker has admitted he wasted the opportunity given to him by Dundee and Neil McCann to rebuild his life and career at Dens Park.

The 29-year-old England cap was a surprise signing for the Dark Blues in 2018 after his QPR contract was ripped up while he battled addiction to alcohol and gambling as well as depression.

The move north of the border to live with family in Fife was meant as a fresh start but the former Liverpool and Tottenham defender has revealed he “suffered a couple of relapses during my time there”.

Now playing in Turkey and moving on to a new international possibility after calling time on his hopes to feature for Scotland, Caulker does look back on his time at Dundee fondly.

Speaking to the Scotsman, he said: “Certainly, from my side, I don’t regret it. It was part of the journey.

“Neil reached out to me and offered me the opportunity to come and play for Dundee. People question why Dundee is on my CV. If you know me, you understand it.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it. The people were great.”

Relapses at Dundee but sober since

He added: “I suffered a couple of relapses during my time there.

“It was a difficult period while trying to get sober, as anyone out there who has experienced it will know first-hand.

“Walking away from Dundee, while painful for both parties especially when reflecting on what could have been, was important on a personal note because those subsequent six months out of football helped me get sober.

“I’ve been sober ever since.”

Rosenborg and hindsight

Caulker was released on a free at the end of the summer transfer window in 2018 after featuring 17 times for the Dark Blues.

That was after the club turned down a record bid from Norwegian side Rosenborg in April. Just four months later Caulker triggered a clause in his contract to leave for free.

“We always had a plan that I would come there and rebuild and move back to the Championship or wherever it might be. So yes, we turned that Norway deal down after what, five games?” he added.

Steven Caulker is introduced to the Dens Park crowd.

“It was crazy.

“But hindsight is a wonderful thing. A few months later there was nothing on the table.

“My difficulties off the pitch were not worthy of people trusting me and investing in me.”

McCann apology

Part of his recovery, which began in the unlikely environment of a parish church in Kinross, has involved getting in touch with people to “make amends”. That has included Andre Villas-Boas at Tottenham and his Dens Park boss McCann.

He added: “I felt that I owed Neil and Dundee an apology.

“As far as I am concerned, I am a professional, I am paid to be a professional and I don’t feel like I was a professional (at Dundee) and that is something that I often look back on.

Neil McCann

“There were so many opportunities that I was given around the UK at various clubs that I wasted.

“I still very much support the club and I support Neil McCann, we’ve had conversations since.

“And I was buzzing when they went up.”

From Scotland to Sierra Leone

Now signed for Fenerbahce, but on loan at mid-table Turkish side Gaziantep, things are back on the up for Caulker.

Having earned the move to Istanbul after impressing at Alanyaspor, the central defender is hoping to make his next step in international football with Sierra Leone, the country of his grandfather’s birth.

They face Morocco B in an inofficial friendly tonight. Paperwork permitting he’s hoping to play in January’s Africa Cup of Nations as Sierra Leone make their debut in the competition.

And that means his aspirations to play for Scotland have ended.

“It is over, yes,” he says.

I declared my interest to play for Scotland. I wanted to play international football, again.

Caulker talked to Steve Clarke over a possible Scotland call-up.

“Obviously I have had a turbulent time in my career, but I felt like I had something to offer. I just asked if they would watch me, basically.

“I did call him (Clarke) because I wanted to know first-hand what his views were.

“He told me quite frankly that firstly, he was pleased with what his defenders had done, which I respected, and secondly, because of coronavirus he was not able to get to Turkey to watch me.

“There are no hard feelings or anything like that.

“He was straight up with me, which is all I asked for.”

