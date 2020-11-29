Ex-Dundee and England stopper Steven Caulker wants to play for Scotland at Euro 2020

Former Dundee and England defender Steven Caulker has revealed he’s desperate to make the international switch and play for Scotland at next summer’s Euros.

The 28-year-old is now in Turkey with league leaders Alanyaspor and has won plaudits for his form, after a spell at Dens Park in 2018 where he made 16 starts for the club.

Ex-Liverpool and Spurs stopper Caulker scored in his only England appearance eight years ago, a 4-2 defeat in Sweden.

But his goal was overshadowed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s four-goal display which included a much-celebrated, long-range overhead kick.

He also played five times for the Great Britain Olympic team.

After battling through personal problems, Caulker – eligible through his grandmother – is now determined to represent Scotland.

Caulker’s international intentions

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I was asked to play for Scotland at the age of 19, but I had pressure to go down another route.

“Things have obviously changed and I would love to play for Scotland.

“I’ve made my feelings clear, so it’s about continuing what I’m doing at the moment and keeping my fingers crossed for the best.

“The most positive thing for me right now is that I’m at a club that are currently top of the league and finished fifth and reached a cup final last year.

“I’m at a club who gave me an opportunity when other clubs wouldn’t go near me, so I’m very grateful to them.”