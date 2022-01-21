Dundee United youngster Logan Chalmers completes loan switch to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United star Logan Chalmers has completed a short-term move to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Chalmers has shown flashes of brilliance during since making his debut as a 17-year-old for United in 2017.

But he has struggled for first team game time this term with just two starts in the Scottish Premiership.

He was sidelined for two months with injury before making his return in a 1-1 draw with Livingston in October.

But United boss Tam Courts revealed on Thursday that he wanted to loan the winger out to gain more first team experience.

“Logan probably hasn’t had as much game time as he was expecting,” said Tam Courts.

“He’s a very talented player.

“But he’s not played that much first-team football in his time here in four or five years.

“That is something we would like to help him address.”

Chalmers, 21, will go straight into the Inverness team to face Dunfermline as they bid to close the four-point gap on Championship leaders Arbroath.