Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United youngster Logan Chalmers completes loan switch to Inverness

By Ewan Smith
January 21 2022, 6.21pm
Logan Chalmers has left Dundee United to join Inverness on loan
Logan Chalmers has left Dundee United to join Inverness on loan

Dundee United star Logan Chalmers has completed a short-term move to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Chalmers has shown flashes of brilliance during since making his debut as a 17-year-old for United in 2017.

But he has struggled for first team game time this term with just two starts in the Scottish Premiership.

He was sidelined for two months with injury before making his return in a 1-1 draw with Livingston in October.

Logan Chalmers is hoping to get more first team experience at Inverness

But United boss Tam Courts revealed on Thursday that he wanted to loan the winger out to gain more first team experience.

“Logan probably hasn’t had as much game time as he was expecting,” said Tam Courts.

“He’s a very talented player.

“But he’s not played that much first-team football in his time here in four or five years.

“That is something we would like to help him address.”

Chalmers, 21, will go straight into the Inverness team to face Dunfermline as they bid to close the four-point gap on Championship leaders Arbroath.

Max Biamou set for Dundee United exit – without playing a single game at Tannadice

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier