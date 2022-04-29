Dundee man reunites with holiday fling on E4 reality show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee man reunites with holiday fling on E4 reality show

By Katy Scott
April 29 2022, 12.35pm
Dillion was reunited with holiday romance Corey from Belfast during the show.

A Dundee man was reunited with a holiday fling on a new E4 dating show on Thursday night.

Dillion Mcguinness, 23, featured on the new dating series One Night Stand on E4.

The student nurse from Lochee was tasked with choosing a former one night stand to meet up with again for a second chance at love.

He chose 23-year-old Corey Johnston from Belfast, who he met on holiday in Turkey six months previously.

The two discussed how they met in Turkey before hooking up.

They had both recently ended relationships before their one night stand.

Before the date, Dillion said: “I felt like we were meant to meet each other.

“We were planning on seeing each other again but we just drifted apart – I think it was the distance that put us off.

“I’ve never met anyone like Corey. He makes me laugh on every sentence he finishes.

“I’m hoping we have a future together and settle down together.”

The two seemed happy to reconcile on their surprise date.

Corey asked Dillion why he chose to meet up again, with Dillion replying: “I don’t think I’ve stopped thinking about you since that time on holiday.”

During the date, Dillon told him: “I feel like we were meant to happen, like we were meant to meet each other. We got on really well.”

Corey agreed, saying: “Definitely, I think that as well. It’s like something you wouldn’t get back home.”

‘We were meant to meet each other’

The two went home separately after meeting in Turkey, but they stayed in touch and discussed meeting again.

However, Corey was shocked when Dillion suddenly ended things due to concerns about a long-distance relationship.

Corey asked him: “If you couldn’t do long-distance then, what’s the difference now?

“If nothing’s changed, why should I believe you?”

The two kissed following the date and continued on to another bar for more drinks.

Corey said he went for the kiss at the end of the date.

However, the next day they decided a relationship wouldn’t work.

Corey said he was glad the two were able to speak, but long-distance would be an issue for him as he wanted someone to come home to every night.

Dillion said: “I’m obviously gutted, but I hope we can be really, really good friends.”

