Dundee man reunites with holiday fling on E4 reality show

A Dundee man was reunited with a holiday fling on a new E4 dating show on Thursday night.

Dillion Mcguinness, 23, featured on the new dating series One Night Stand on E4.

The student nurse from Lochee was tasked with choosing a former one night stand to meet up with again for a second chance at love.

He chose 23-year-old Corey Johnston from Belfast, who he met on holiday in Turkey six months previously.

They had both recently ended relationships before their one night stand.

Before the date, Dillion said: “I felt like we were meant to meet each other.

“We were planning on seeing each other again but we just drifted apart – I think it was the distance that put us off.

“I’ve never met anyone like Corey. He makes me laugh on every sentence he finishes.

“I’m hoping we have a future together and settle down together.”

The two seemed happy to reconcile on their surprise date.

Corey asked Dillion why he chose to meet up again, with Dillion replying: “I don’t think I’ve stopped thinking about you since that time on holiday.”

During the date, Dillon told him: “I feel like we were meant to happen, like we were meant to meet each other. We got on really well.”

Corey agreed, saying: “Definitely, I think that as well. It’s like something you wouldn’t get back home.”

The two went home separately after meeting in Turkey, but they stayed in touch and discussed meeting again.

However, Corey was shocked when Dillion suddenly ended things due to concerns about a long-distance relationship.

Corey asked him: “If you couldn’t do long-distance then, what’s the difference now?

“If nothing’s changed, why should I believe you?”

The two kissed following the date and continued on to another bar for more drinks.

However, the next day they decided a relationship wouldn’t work.

Corey said he was glad the two were able to speak, but long-distance would be an issue for him as he wanted someone to come home to every night.

Dillion said: “I’m obviously gutted, but I hope we can be really, really good friends.”