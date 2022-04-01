Ross Graham’s remarkable work ethic laid bare after 7000-MILE Kazakhstan trip as Dundee United eye new coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Graham’s remarkable work ethic laid bare after 7000-MILE Kazakhstan trip as Dundee United eye new coach

By Alan Temple
April 1 2022, 7.30am
Courts, inset, heaped praise on Graham
Tam Courts has revealed that tireless Ross Graham asked to train with Dundee United mere hours after stepping off an eight-and-a-half hour flight from Kazakhstan.

Graham, 21, enjoyed an unforgettable Scotland under-21 debut in Almaty on Tuesday, bagging the opening goal in a 2-2 draw.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the already-mammoth 7000-mile round-trip was extended.

An altered flight-path saw the team redirected south of the conflict, avoiding restricted airspace.

The result was an even longer journey for the young Scots, who touched down in Scotland at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

And Graham still had to get back to Dundee.

Yet, Courts has revealed that Graham offered to take part in training that day, only for him to tell the in-form stopper to take a well-earned break.

“Ross actually volunteered to come in and train on Wednesday,” revealed Courts. “We had to say to him, ‘no, spend a day in the house!’

“The flight was more than eight hours because of the route it had to take.

“But he did train on Thursday and you can imagine how he feels. He has represented his country, he scored a goal and we are fighting for top-six [in the Premiership] — he is having a lot of good experiences at the moment.

“Ross’ mentality has been: any opportunity I get, I’ll maximise it. And he’s just hit a purple patch of coming in, performing well, scoring against Rangers, getting his Scotland under-21 debut, scoring on that.

“Even simple things like coming on at half-time against St Mirren and performing to such a good level shows a lot of maturity and mentality.

Ross Graham has played 11 times for United since returning from Dunfermline

“There are a lot of good things happening for Ross at the moment.”

Bumper following

Now back in training and showing no ill-effects of his international bow, Graham will be part of the United squad that travels to face Hibernian on Saturday.

A victory could effectively assure United top-six football after the split — depending on results elsewhere — and would put the Tangerines in pole position for the final European qualification place.

The United faithful will be hoping for a repeat of October’s 3-0 win at Easter Road

And the importance of the contest has been underlined by the bumper travelling support, with around 2,000 away fans set to descend upon the South Stand at Easter Road.

Indeed, the Hibees opened an additional section from the initial allocation, such was demand.

Asked about the benefits of frustrating a home support desperate to see their side usurp United in the race for Europe, Courts said: “It is actually the flip side of that.

“We have to focus on the crowd we have. I think we are taking 2,000 fans down and that shows they recognise it is such an important game.

“Our away fans have given us tremendous backing.

“I like to think, as a collective, we are one win away from sealing that top six place. Everyone recognises that it is about coming together over these next two games to get over the line.”

New arrival

Courts, meanwhile, hopes to have a temporary goalkeeping coach in place ahead of the trip to the capital. A more permanent appointment will then be made at the end of the campaign.

Exit: Caig

Tony Caig, who replaced Neil Alexander last summer, left the club last month to join Newcastle United’s academy structure.

And Courts added: “We are looking to secure somebody long-term. Contractually, we are trying to negotiate on that.

“We are also looking at a short-term measure. We hope to have somebody in place over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

