Come one, come all, it’s a concert for the generations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A free concert aimed at all sections of Dundee’s population is set to draw upon decades’ worth of theatrical experience.

The city’s contribution to the United Nations’ Year of the Older Person celebrations will see a host of variety and dance performers take to the stage tomorrow at the Caird Hall, where NHS Tayside staff will be among the special guests.

Youth theatre stalwart Margaret Mather and ex-lord provost John Letford have organised the Dundee Pensioners Forum extravaganza as part of a series of themed events.

Unfortunately the event’s run-up has not been without difficulties, with Margaret’s son Robin Mather unable to perform his musical director duties due to a serious health issue.

Mr Letford has secured a talented replacement in Downfield Musical Society’s Paul Clancy and says he was keen to get on board.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to bring in Paul, who’s a fantastic musician,” he declares.

“He was booked to go on his retirement holiday but because of his ties to Margaret he’s put it off to another date so he can do the show.”

Years of showbiz experience

A veteran of overseas tours led by late Dundee showbiz impresario Ronnie Coburn, producer/director Margaret Mather has run her Dundee Junior Showtime stage school since 1968.

She says tomorrow’s concert is a long-awaited opportunity to turn the spotlight on talented entertainers “from a’ the airts”, many of whom started out in the city.

“We’ve had to cancel twice due to Covid so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for third time lucky,” says Margaret.

“All these professionals have worked with us for many years. They’ve all got a soft spot for Dundee and they love coming here.

A night of the stars

“I’m very lucky to have the connections having been on the boards with Ronnie Coburn and them all, as well as running Dundee Junior Showtime for over 50 years – taking bairns off the streets and teaching them how to be people.”

Star turns taking part tomorrow include mezzo-soprano Alison Ross, music hall favourite Jimmy McWilliams, Montrose blues and soul big band The KJB, TV sensations The Singing Cabbies, folksters The Doolichters – whose songs hark back to the Dundee of their youth – and radio legend Ally Bally, the evening’s host.

Dance also figures prominently, with four troupes led by past Showtime protégés on the bill.

“A lot of our children have now got their own dance schools and all sorts of things,” adds Margaret.

“When they tell me how it helped them you feel as if you’ve done something good. Christine Low was one of my first girls. Now she has her own dance school and her two daughters are teachers and they’re in the show.

“Irish dancer Monica McCann is someone who I’ve booked for lots of shows through the years, and the other troupe is newly formed in Forfar, the Creative Academy – that’s Robin’s wife Jen Rankin.

“So children are well represented, and our Ragamuffins – all new kids coming in from five years old – are also appearing with Margaret Souter.

Songs from Dundee

“The Forum asked us about somebody doing some Dundee songs, so I thought about it and we have the children doing all the choruses like Wha Would Like To Be A Bobby? and all that type of thing.

“The people in the audience will be able to relate to that.”

Margaret says she’ll also be delighted to welcome another of her ex-pupils in the shape of Linn Garden, who sings with the nine-piece KJB, and hopes that the city’s people – both young and not-so-young alike – will welcome the opportunity to come together at the special occasion.

A big community event

“There’s a definite Dundee atmosphere about this show. When the Forum spoke to me about it I suggested a wee concert, which snowballed into what it is now because everybody was coming forward keen to get involved.

“It’s turned out to be a big event and I just hope the Dundee people can have something that brings a bit of joy to their hearts. The door is open to everybody.

“This is Dundee and we have a tradition of looking after our own people. Let them come!”

Dundee’s Year of the Older Person concert starts at 7pm tomorrow. No booking is required but wheelchair users are being asked to call John Letford on 07951 380173 in advance due to capacity restrictions.