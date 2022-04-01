The Premiership split: Who gives Dundee the best chance of survival by finishing in the bottom six?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee FC

The Premiership split: Who gives Dundee the best chance of survival by finishing in the bottom six?

By George Cran
April 1 2022, 8.00am
Which opponents would Mark McGhee rather face after the Premiership split?

Dundee’s position in the Premiership is perilous, there’s no getting away from that.

However, the make-up of the Scottish top-flight and its end-of-season split means the Dark Blues will have the chance to claw themselves to safety.

There will be matches against teams who have nothing but pride to play for once the shutters come down on the top six.

And games against their very nearest rivals in the panic to avoid the drop.

There are still seven teams vying for three places in the top half of the table.

So who do Dundee want to finish top six and who would they prefer to face after the split?

Manager Mark McGhee is tasked with plotting Dundee’s survival.

Points

The Dark Blues have picked up 23 points from their 31 matches this season.

A handy guide to survival usually means a point a game will see you safe.

Therefore Mark McGhee has plenty of work on to get anywhere near that.

His target, though, is overhauling St Johnstone in 11th place. The McDiarmid Park side have a four-point headstart already.

But the beauty of the split is that Dundee will have to play Callum Davidson’s side in the final five matches of the season.

And they have already taken four points off their Tayside rivals this term.

That’s the most Dundee have managed from any one team this season but they have also taken four from Motherwell and four from St Mirren.

That’s just in the league, they also defeated the Steelmen in the League Cup at the start of the season.

So their record against Graham Alexander’s side is won two, drawn one and lost one – their favourite opponent this term.

Dundee have also done well against Aberdeen this season, with the two facing each other this weekend at Dens Park.

Leigh Griffiths inspired the Dark Blues to victory in their last meeting in Dundee before they also took the lead at Pittodrie, despite being decimated by Covid-19.

So, purely on points picked up this season, McGhee’s men want to avoid Ross County and Livingston in particular.

They have picked up just one point from 18 available against that pair this term.

With Dundee United favourites to ensure top six, they are the least likely opponents.

That means an ideal split would leave Hibs, Motherwell, St Mirren, Aberdeen and St Johnstone as Dundee’s final five opponents.

How likely is that?

As it stands, that would need Ross County to take the place of Hibs in the top six.

Malky Mackay’s side have their work cut out to do that, though, as they face third-placed Hearts and then Aberdeen away.

Hibs, meanwhile, have Dundee United at home and then Hearts away next weekend – two sides above them in the table.

Dundee would prefer to avoid Ross County after the split.

So, just one victory could be enough for the Staggies to do that.

Elsewhere, Livi have St Johnstone and Motherwell while St Mirren face the Steelmen and Rangers.

With the middle of the table as tight as it is, it’s not out of the question Dundee get their desired run of fixtures.

The real test, however, is whether the Dark Blues can find a way to get the wins required to pull themselves to safety.

