The Premiership split: Who gives Dundee the best chance of survival by finishing in the bottom six?

Dundee’s position in the Premiership is perilous, there’s no getting away from that.

However, the make-up of the Scottish top-flight and its end-of-season split means the Dark Blues will have the chance to claw themselves to safety.

There will be matches against teams who have nothing but pride to play for once the shutters come down on the top six.

And games against their very nearest rivals in the panic to avoid the drop.

There are still seven teams vying for three places in the top half of the table.

So who do Dundee want to finish top six and who would they prefer to face after the split?

Points

The Dark Blues have picked up 23 points from their 31 matches this season.

A handy guide to survival usually means a point a game will see you safe.

Therefore Mark McGhee has plenty of work on to get anywhere near that.

His target, though, is overhauling St Johnstone in 11th place. The McDiarmid Park side have a four-point headstart already.

But the beauty of the split is that Dundee will have to play Callum Davidson’s side in the final five matches of the season.

And they have already taken four points off their Tayside rivals this term.

That’s the most Dundee have managed from any one team this season but they have also taken four from Motherwell and four from St Mirren.

That’s just in the league, they also defeated the Steelmen in the League Cup at the start of the season.

So their record against Graham Alexander’s side is won two, drawn one and lost one – their favourite opponent this term.

Dundee have also done well against Aberdeen this season, with the two facing each other this weekend at Dens Park.

Leigh Griffiths inspired the Dark Blues to victory in their last meeting in Dundee before they also took the lead at Pittodrie, despite being decimated by Covid-19.

So, purely on points picked up this season, McGhee’s men want to avoid Ross County and Livingston in particular.

They have picked up just one point from 18 available against that pair this term.

With Dundee United favourites to ensure top six, they are the least likely opponents.

That means an ideal split would leave Hibs, Motherwell, St Mirren, Aberdeen and St Johnstone as Dundee’s final five opponents.

How likely is that?

As it stands, that would need Ross County to take the place of Hibs in the top six.

Malky Mackay’s side have their work cut out to do that, though, as they face third-placed Hearts and then Aberdeen away.

Hibs, meanwhile, have Dundee United at home and then Hearts away next weekend – two sides above them in the table.

So, just one victory could be enough for the Staggies to do that.

Elsewhere, Livi have St Johnstone and Motherwell while St Mirren face the Steelmen and Rangers.

With the middle of the table as tight as it is, it’s not out of the question Dundee get their desired run of fixtures.

The real test, however, is whether the Dark Blues can find a way to get the wins required to pull themselves to safety.