Relegation play-off is Dundee target admits boss Mark McGhee after Livingston thumping

The target for Dundee is the relegation play-off this season admits manager Mark McGhee.

The Dark Blues are now nine points behind 10th-placed Ross County after being thumped 4-0 at home by Livingston.

The Staggies saw off St Johnstone in Dingwall to stretch ahead of the bottom two.

However, McGhee is calm in the face of the league table.

He said: “I don’t think we are stressing ourselves about that too much.

“Our first objective is not to finish bottom and if we finish any better than that then fine.

“But as long as we don’t go down automatically then we give ourselves a chance in the play offs.

“If we do better than that it would be great.

“We’ve lost 4-0 at home to Livingston so I can’t predict we’ll do better than that.

“But I can say we will have a right go at making sure we don’t finish bottom.”

Dundee face Hibs at home on Wednesday with another 10 Premiership fixtures remaining after that.