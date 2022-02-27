St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: ‘I’d rather go down being positive and getting beaten’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: ‘I’d rather go down being positive and getting beaten’

By Eric Nicolson
February 27 2022, 10.00am
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson felt his team became a 'shadow'.
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson felt his team became a 'shadow'.

In their second half collapse against Ross County, St Johnstone were a “shadow” of the team that had started to build Premiership momentum, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth side had already seen Callum Hendry’s opening goal cancelled out by the league’s in-form forward, Regan Charles-Cook, before the break.

But the second 45 performance, and the two goals scored against them in that time, saw the return of worrying habits Davidson had hoped his Saints side had kicked.

“The second half disappoints me,” he said. “The way we lost the goals.

“The first half was good but then we were a shadow of what we have been recently.

“This was such a massive game.

“It wasn’t the pressure but we are fragile when we lose a goal and we didn’t respond at all.

“Performances have been good. A times we have had poor refereeing decisions but this was all down to the players.

“For me, it didn’t seem like the players were hungry enough.

“That’s maybe a bad accusation to label at them as they’ve been good.

“But we didn’t do enough – to stop their goals and create.

“I just want them to be positive. There are five games to the split and we need to start winning games and being positive.

“The fans were great but we didn’t give them anything to shout about and I need to apologise.”

Saints now welcome Rangers to McDiarmid Park in midweek and, even though they remain just two points above Dundee and the pressure is intense, Davidson is determined that they will play with the shackles off.

“We will go again on Wednesday night, and we will be at it in a tough game but we need to show more.

“I’d rather go down being positive and getting beaten, rather than what we showed for the second half.

“The players were confident in the first half and carried out the game plan well.

“But the second half wasn’t good enough.

“We didn’t defend well, we didn’t track runs and we were 3-1 down.

“But what disappointed me most was how we reacted to that.

“You have to play forward, be positive and try to make things happen.

“Instead, we went safe and went into our shell.

“I was really disappointed we didn’t put County under more pressure because we should have.”

Ross County 3-1 St Johnstone: Saints locked into battle for second bottom at best after second half slump in Dingwall

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]