Dundee legend Barry Smith opens up on Canada switch, USA dismay and loving a challenge as York United kick-off nears

Dundee legend Barry Smith is closing in on his first taste of the Canadian Premier League with York United.

The former Dens Park player and manager has embarked on a new North American adventure with the Toronto side.

They kick off their 2022 campaign next Friday as they host Nova Scotia side HFX Wanderers.

And Smith is delighted to be back amid the action after a spell out of the game since leaving Dumbarton’s coaching staff last year.

A proposed move to the USA fell through due to the pandemic after he was appointed manager of start-up side Pittsburgh City United.

“I went into the US thing knowing that being a new franchise there could be problems,” Smith told Courier Sport.

“The club is still running and I’m still in contact with the owner. We have a strong relationship and we still talk.

“I knew there was always the possibility it wouldn’t happen with the pandemic and everything.

“So I was delighted when this opportunity arose at York United.”

‘Love a challenge’

Smith made the switch across the pond in February, being met by the aftermath of a big snowfall as he bedded into Toronto.

The 48-year-old will be assistant to head coach Martin Nash, a former Canada international who had spells as a player in England with Stockport, Chester and Macclesfield Town.

There is also a Dens Park connection for Barry Smith at York United. The club’s president and general manager, Angus McNab, is a Dundee fan thanks to his father’s connection to the city.

🗣️ "As an assistant coach, you're there to have an opinion but you're there to back the manager too. And @martin7nash will get my backing every single day. It's one of my traits: I'm very loyal to people who look after me." 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Barry Smith on his coaching journey.#UnitedByYou pic.twitter.com/KkngPiUcJi — York United FC (@yorkutdfc) March 4, 2022

Though that link existed, convincing any coach to up sticks and move to a new Continent isn’t always the easiest sell.

Smith, though, was more than ready to test himself in a new country, especially after the American move fell through.

“The fact it was full-time coaching again with a head coach that I share a lot of ideas with was a big draw,” the former Brechin and Alloa boss added.

“We won’t agree on everything and he welcomes different opinions so I think we’ll work well together.

“It wasn’t a long conversation between the two of us, sometimes you just know when it is a good fit.

“The fact it is a new challenge in a different country as well really appealed to me.

“I’ve never been afraid of a challenge and I am still learning.

“I want to learn new ideas, try different techniques to make me a better coach.

“It’s everything you could ask for as a coach.

“And I love a challenge.”

Nicholas Hamilton

Part of that challenge is imparting the experience gained from over 30 years of senior football into a new group of young, hungry players.

The Canadian top-flight requires teams to meet a threshold of minutes played for U/21s across the season.

And Smith says there is plenty of talent to work with at York United.

“It is quite a young team so there is plenty of work to be done,” he added.

“We played a couple of the other teams in the league in pre-season so we’ve got an idea of what awaits us.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Nicholas Hamilton on loan from York9 FC #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/iJxS3DeN3A pic.twitter.com/x2idHKWl9C — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) September 28, 2020

“The standard is good.

“It was strange because people will look at Nicholas Hamilton’s move to Dundee from York9 (the club’s former name), when he didn’t play.

“But I wouldn’t say that was a true reflection on what I’ve seen over here.

“The players are technically all good and physically strong.

“Teams like to press a lot and the physical attributes are strong.

“The biggest thing we’ve had to work on is tactical things like positioning.

“We’ve had to give them clear roles so they know exactly what is expected of them on the pitch.

“That’s something I love doing out on the training pitch so that’s been perfect for me.”