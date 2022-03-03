Dundee legend Barry Smith unveiled as assistant coach to Canadian outfit York United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee legend Barry Smith unveiled as assistant coach to Canadian outfit York United

By George Cran
March 3 2022, 5.00pm
Former Dundee player and manager Barry Smith has joined York United in Canada.
Dundee legend Barry Smith has embarked on a new chapter of his coaching journey after being named assistant coach at York United.

After his first attempt to break into North American soccer at Pittsburgh City United ended before it began thanks to Covid-19, Smith has arrived in Canada.

Brought on board by club president Angus McNab, a Scot and lifelong Dundee fan, the former Dens Park player and manager will assist head coach Martin Nash at the Toronto-based club.

‘Terrific addition’

And McNab hopes Smith’s arrival can drive the club to success.

He said: “I think it speaks to Barry as both a person and a coach that he’s willing to travel to North America and experience something new in his coaching journey.

“I remember Barry incredibly well, as both a legendary Dundee player and manager, so I’m sure we’ll enjoy plenty of chats about his experiences here.

“He’s a terrific addition to our technical staff and I’m delighted to welcome him to the club.”

Smith, meanwhile, jetted across the Atlantic last weekend and has already met his new colleagues and taken sessions with the players.

He added: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to join such a progressive club in York United.

“As assistant coach, I look forward to working closely with Martin [Nash], the technical staff and our special squad to help make this a successful season for all of us.”

Who are York United?

A new club, York United were formed in 2018 as York9 and compete in the Canadian Premier League, the eight-club top division in Canada.

Last year they reached the play-off semi-finals after a fourth-placed finish.

Dundee fans may remember Nicholas Hamilton joining the Dark Blues on loan last season from the Canadian outfit.

He played just one minute for the club, however, and has since left York United after 15 games.

The new season kicks off on April 7.

