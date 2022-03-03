Dundee legend Barry Smith unveiled as assistant coach to Canadian outfit York United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee legend Barry Smith has embarked on a new chapter of his coaching journey after being named assistant coach at York United.

After his first attempt to break into North American soccer at Pittsburgh City United ended before it began thanks to Covid-19, Smith has arrived in Canada.

Brought on board by club president Angus McNab, a Scot and lifelong Dundee fan, the former Dens Park player and manager will assist head coach Martin Nash at the Toronto-based club.

‘Terrific addition’

And McNab hopes Smith’s arrival can drive the club to success.

He said: “I think it speaks to Barry as both a person and a coach that he’s willing to travel to North America and experience something new in his coaching journey.

🧠 York United FC is delighted to announce its Coaching and Performance staff for the 2022 season. 👋 A number of new faces join the backroom team, though there's plenty of familiarity too.#YorkUnitedFC | #UnitedByYouhttps://t.co/GgnL6hQnsu — York United FC (@yorkutdfc) February 23, 2022

“I remember Barry incredibly well, as both a legendary Dundee player and manager, so I’m sure we’ll enjoy plenty of chats about his experiences here.

“He’s a terrific addition to our technical staff and I’m delighted to welcome him to the club.”

Smith, meanwhile, jetted across the Atlantic last weekend and has already met his new colleagues and taken sessions with the players.

He added: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to join such a progressive club in York United.

“As assistant coach, I look forward to working closely with Martin [Nash], the technical staff and our special squad to help make this a successful season for all of us.”

Who are York United?

We are delighted to announce the signing of Nicholas Hamilton on loan from York9 FC #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/iJxS3DeN3A pic.twitter.com/x2idHKWl9C — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) September 28, 2020

A new club, York United were formed in 2018 as York9 and compete in the Canadian Premier League, the eight-club top division in Canada.

Last year they reached the play-off semi-finals after a fourth-placed finish.

Dundee fans may remember Nicholas Hamilton joining the Dark Blues on loan last season from the Canadian outfit.

He played just one minute for the club, however, and has since left York United after 15 games.

The new season kicks off on April 7.