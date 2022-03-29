Dundee United tickets for derby SOLD OUT – with bumper Tangerines following also set for Hibs clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final Dundee derby of the campaign will be a home sell-out after United supporters snapped up all their available tickets.

And the Tangerine Army are also close to shifting their entire allocation for Saturday’s Premiership showdown against Hibernian.

Dundee visit Tannadice on April 9 and, given the Dark Blues’ precarious position at the foot of the table, the encounter could well be the last between the sides for a season — at least.

And United fans have wasted no time in securing their seats for the final fixture before the top-flight split, with briefs having only been released on March 21.

What a strike 🚀 Ian Harkes puts Dundee United in the lead! pic.twitter.com/5Wtafsa8xS — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 19, 2021

As well as likely ramifications for Dundee’s survival hopes, the clash is likely to be crucial to United’s top-six aspirations and potential push for European qualification.

United claimed the early bragging rights with a 1-0 home win back in September before a battling 0-0 draw at Dens Park in February.

Easter Road backing

Prior to derby day, Tam Courts takes his charges — currently occupying fourth spot — to face fifth-placed Hibs at Easter Road.

And the mouth-watering clash has caught the imagination, with only a handful of away end tickets left on sale.

United will receive the backing of more than 1,700 travelling fans in the South Stand.

The Tangerines hammered the Hibees 3-0 at Easter Road on October 16.