Dundee United star Dylan Levitt leaves Wales squad through illness

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt has left the Wales squad through illness.

The on-loan Manchester United man was an unused sub when Robert Page’s team defeated Austria in their World Cup play-off semi-final last week.

And he would have been hoping to get game-time in Tuesday night’s friendly against the Czech Republic.

Wayne Hennessey will captain Wales as he wins his 100th cap against the Czech Republic tomorrow night. Rob Page has also confirmed Ben Davies returned to Spurs as a precaution (no injury), while Dylan Levitt has left the squad due to illness: https://t.co/AqXCg6zsfY — Dafydd Pritchard (@DafPritchard) March 28, 2022

But Levitt will instead return to Tannadice when he is feeling better.

United fans will be hoping one of their star players is able to take part against Hibs at the weekend, with the battle for a top six place heating up.