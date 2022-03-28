Student flats plan for site next to Groucho’s and Dundee BT call centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Student flats could be built on land next to the former Groucho’s record store in Dundee.

Proposals have emerged for the building on the corner of Nethergate and West Marketgait.

If approved, it would join BT’s new call centre on the land – which has been vacant since the late 1980s, when it was occupied by Mitchell’s Self Drive.

Previous plans for the site include a hotel, offices, a bar and a cinema.

What are the plans?

The proposals have been put forward by real estate firm Savills, on behalf of developer Crucible, for a four-storey block.

It would have space for two ground-floor commercial units and 55 student bedrooms above.

The accommodation would include living rooms, lounges, bike maintenance areas and a reception – with possible shop or restaurant uses on the ground floor.

Crucible says its development would link with the office development to fill in existing gaps along a major route into the city.

The firm also says the development would help ease the demand for student housing.

A planning statement said: “The site offers an exciting opportunity for expanding and enhancing upon the wider Dundee Waterfront masterplan, to deliver a new development with employment opportunities and new student accommodation.

“The wider Greenmarket site represents an excellent opportunity to provide an employment-led, mixed-use development of exceptional quality, with the site enjoying a prominent location at a transition point between the city centre, university and Dundee Waterfront.”

It says the proposals would make a “positive contribution” to the ongoing regeneration of the area.

Plans have already been put forward to convert the old Groucho’s unit into a restaurant and takeaway.

The student flats plan is one of several to come forward since the start of the year.

In February a proposal was lodged with Dundee City Council to build student flats on the site of the former De Stihl’s nightclub.

The same company – Edinburgh-based KR Developments – is also behind proposals for student accommodation in the old Robertsons furniture store.