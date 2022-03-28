Student flats plan for site next to Groucho’s and Dundee BT call centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Student flats plan for site next to Groucho’s and Dundee BT call centre

By Matteo Bell
March 28 2022, 4.57pm Updated: March 28 2022, 6.31pm
The proposed site next to Groucho's. Image: Google.
The proposed site next to Groucho's. Image: Google.

Student flats could be built on land next to the former Groucho’s record store in Dundee.

Proposals have emerged for the building on the corner of Nethergate and West Marketgait.

If approved, it would join BT’s new call centre on the land – which has been vacant since the late 1980s, when it was occupied by Mitchell’s Self Drive.

Previous plans for the site include a hotel, offices, a bar and a cinema.

What are the plans?

The proposals have been put forward by real estate firm Savills, on behalf of developer Crucible, for a four-storey block.

It would have space for two ground-floor commercial units and 55 student bedrooms above.

The accommodation would include living rooms, lounges, bike maintenance areas and a reception – with possible shop or restaurant uses on the ground floor.

Crucible says its development would link with the office development to fill in existing gaps along a major route into the city.

How the new BT office block will look.
How the new BT office block will look.
The Greenmarket site has been empty for decades.
The Greenmarket site has been empty for decades.

The firm also says the development would help ease the demand for student housing.

A planning statement said: “The site offers an exciting opportunity for expanding and enhancing upon the wider Dundee Waterfront masterplan, to deliver a new development with employment opportunities and new student accommodation.

“The wider Greenmarket site represents an excellent opportunity to provide an employment-led, mixed-use development of exceptional quality, with the site enjoying a prominent location at a transition point between the city centre, university and Dundee Waterfront.”

It says the proposals would make a “positive contribution” to the ongoing regeneration of the area.

Groucho's, Nethergate, Dundee, which closed in 2020.
Groucho’s closed in 2020.

Plans have already been put forward to convert the old Groucho’s unit into a restaurant and takeaway.

The student flats plan is one of several to come forward since the start of the year.

In February a proposal was lodged with Dundee City Council to build student flats on the site of the former De Stihl’s nightclub.

The same company – Edinburgh-based KR Developments – is also behind proposals for student accommodation in the old Robertsons furniture store.

