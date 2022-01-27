Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee University accused of ‘bad planning’ amid fears of student housing shortage

By Alasdair Clark
January 27 2022, 5.01pm Updated: January 27 2022, 5.57pm
Dundee University
University bosses have been accused of bad planning.

International students arriving in Dundee could be forced to lodge with existing students or stay in reduced-rate hotels as the city faces an unprecedented housing demand.

Current students have been asked by university bosses to consider whether they can find space for those arriving in January.

There are fears a lack of private rentals means demand for accommodation from international students could outstrip supply in the city.

But the Dundee Student Renters’ Union has criticised the appeal, saying the university should not have offered places to more students than the city can house.

An email from Dr Jim McGeorge, the university’s chief operations officer, was sent out to students and staff asking whether they could consider taking on a lodger by making a spare room or property available to those arriving in the city.

Jack Mace of Dundee Student Renters Union.

“If all the offer-holders who have indicated they are coming to Dundee do arrive, then we are facing a shortage,” it said.

“To mitigate this we have already booked out extra private accommodation in the city and have negotiated reduced rates with several local hotels.

“We are looking at the possibility of offering subsidies for prolonged hotel accommodation should it be needed.”

There are fears more students could arrive than the city can accommodate.

But Jake Mace, general secretary of the DSRU, said the university should not have offered places to students that the city can’t accommodate.

The pandemic meant many campuses shut, with learning moving online, and many students opted to end their tenancies and move home.

It meant landlords who normally let to students instead opted to target longer-term tenants.

Jake said: “There’s no doubt there is a Covid-19 housing crisis, and it’s affecting people in lots of different ways.

“One of those has been a shortage of accommodation as students return to the city.

It is incredibly incompetent.

Jack Mace, DSRU

“But the way to fix that isn’t by asking students to take on lodgers when the university is taking over £16,000 in tuition fees from international students and not being able to provide them with somewhere to live.

“It is incredibly incompetent.”

Jake also pointed out the vast majority of students in Dundee won’t own their own home, and will usually be living in a private let.

In these cases, subletting requires written permission from the landlord and must comply with the House of Multiple Occupancy licence.

“The onus should be on the housing providers in the city, not students,” he said.

Reduced rate hotels

“If the accommodation isn’t there, the university should not be accepting an over-subscription.”

A Dundee University spokesperson explained that while the university had been extremely successful in attracting students to the city, the current local rental market meant there was a possibility demand could exceed supply.

As well as the appeal to students and staff, the university has also run advertising campaigns to draw landlords back into the student housing market.

Dundee University working to mitigate shortages

A spokesperson said: “We have been working with Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) and other partners to address this situation since summer 2021 when it became clear that shortages were a possibility.

“We have put in place several measures to mitigate against this, including booking out extra private accommodation in the city and negotiating reduced rates with several local hotels to provide short-term accommodation.”

It is difficult to assess exactly how many students may require assistance at this stage

Dundee University

Asked how many students are likely to arrive without definitive accommodation, they added: “Many students arrange their own accommodation and do not communicate directly with their university about this matter.

“This means it is difficult to assess exactly how many students may require assistance at this stage, but we have been in contact with them to offer any help we can give.

“DUSA provides extensive advice and guidance on housing rights which has been promoted to students.

“Any students offering a room to let are asked to confirm that their landlord will accept a new tenant and provide a tenancy agreement.”

Dundee University on the hunt for student landlords ahead of 2022 influx

 

