Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee University on the hunt for student landlords ahead of 2022 influx

By Amie Flett
December 8 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 8 2021, 10.01am
Graham Nicholson from Dundee University is looking to find new landlords for students.
Graham Nicholson from Dundee University is looking to find new landlords for students.

Dundee University is on the hunt for new landlords to provide accommodation for more than 100 students arriving in the new year.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic saw many students travel home to live with their families as campuses shut at the start of lockdown.

It resulted in a number of properties being left empty and many landlords found alternative tenants.

The university is keen to speak to prospective landlords.

Now Dundee University is launching a drive to connect with new landlords in the city to prepare for the influx of international students in 2022.

Graham Nicholson, director of student services, told The Courier: The pandemic saw a lot of landlords sadly going out of business or lettings to non-student lets or selling properties.

“But there’s still a huge core of landlords out there keen to come back to the student letting market.

Graham Nicholson, director of student services at Dundee University.

“This is not a Dundee issue, this is a UK-wide issue as the pandemic obviously saw lots of students retreating from their universities, going home and cancelling their leases, leaving a number of landlords searching for other tenants – and we understand that.”

Despite being able to find suitable accommodation for the vast majority of students who arrived in September, the university will welcome more in January as the new semester begins.

Graham said: “We are expecting good numbers of home and international students coming to the university afresh in January.

University students queuing outside DUSA during freshers’ week.

“We’re talking to agents and private hall providers but we’re keen to talk to private landlords as well just to say: ‘If you’ve got a flat coming up or you want to talk to us about letting opportunities, get in touch and welcome back.’

“We would argue that students, from a landlord’s perspective, make quite good tenants because it’s for sort of a finite let normally.

“That allows landlords the opportunity after a couple of years to go back into the property and refresh it.

“Students are contactable through the university in a sense as well, so that’s a backup if, in an emergency, the landlord needed to get in contact with someone.”

Why are students good for Dundee?

Dundee University’s student services has been working closely with DUSA to support students in finding suitable accommodation.

Graham believes that students help build the economy in Dundee, meaning that providing places to live can also have a great benefit for the city.

He added: “I think the university makes a major contribution to the trade of the city.

“Students are heavy shoppers usually, they’re out creating a good, healthy student demand whether in hairdressers, cafes, restaurants and bars.

Students shopping in the Overgate Centre during the annual student shopping night.

“In addition to their benefit to the economy, they also make Dundee what it is, which is a welcoming, cosmopolitan, international city and Dundee people are renowned for their welcome of all sorts of nationalities.”

University bosses are also keen to highlight the letting website Student Pads to prospective landlords – and have asked anyone who is keen to get involved to email isac@dundee.ac.uk.