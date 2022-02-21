Abandoned Dundee furniture store could become student housing in new planning bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A derelict building in Dundee city centre could be demolished to make way for student housing in the latest bid to revive the former furniture store.

Willison House on Barrack Street has lain empty since Robertsons furniture shop closed in 2011.

Various proposals to re-purpose the prominent building have been mooted, but none have been successful.

Now, Edinburgh-based KR Developments has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to turn it into student housing.

This would involve demolishing most of the building but retaining the historic façade.

The PAN was submitted to Dundee City Council on February 16 and marks another attempt to re-develop the property.

History

The listed building, which is located just metres from the Overgate shopping centre, has lain empty since Robertsons closed in 2011.

It was built in the 1930s and is considered of historical importance due to its art-deco façade.

Plans to bring new life to the property have been lodged in the past, however they all fell through and the property was put back on the market last year.

In 2017, more than 700 people signed a petition to save the beloved building from demolition.

Just a year later, the council granted permission to convert the property into two hotels and a restaurant – however these plans were also scrapped.

Developers won’t destroy façade

As the planning application is at an early stage, there is little detail about the proposals.

However, it does state the art-deco exterior of the building will be retained when the interior is demolished.

The developer is also involved in another attempt to convert an abandoned nightclub site on the nearby South Ward Road into student accommodation.

KR Developments declined to comment on the application.