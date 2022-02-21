Abandoned Dundee furniture store could become student housing in new planning bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abandoned Dundee furniture store could become student housing in new planning bid

By Matteo Bell
February 21 2022, 3.49pm
Willison House on on Barrack Street.
A derelict building in Dundee city centre could be demolished to make way for student housing in the latest bid to revive the former furniture store.

Willison House on Barrack Street has lain empty since Robertsons furniture shop closed in 2011.

Various proposals to re-purpose the prominent building have been mooted, but none have been successful.

Now, Edinburgh-based KR Developments has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to turn it into student housing.

This would involve demolishing most of the building but retaining the historic façade.

The PAN was submitted to Dundee City Council on February 16 and marks another attempt to re-develop the property.

History

The listed building, which is located just metres from the Overgate shopping centre, has lain empty since Robertsons closed in 2011.

The building’s façade is considered to be of historical importance.

It was built in the 1930s and is considered of historical importance due to its art-deco façade.

Plans to bring new life to the property have been lodged in the past, however they all fell through and the property was put back on the market last year.

In 2017, more than 700 people signed a petition to save the beloved building from demolition.

The building’s entrance.

Just a year later, the council granted permission to convert the property into two hotels and a restaurant – however these plans were also scrapped.

Developers won’t destroy façade

As the planning application is at an early stage, there is little detail about the proposals.

However, it does state the art-deco exterior of the building will be retained when the interior is demolished.

The developer is also involved in another attempt to convert an abandoned nightclub site on the nearby South Ward Road into student accommodation.

KR Developments declined to comment on the application.

