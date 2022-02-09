Bid to transform old De Stihl’s nightclub site in Dundee into student housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bid to transform old De Stihl’s nightclub site in Dundee into student housing

By Caroline Spencer
February 9 2022, 11.26am Updated: February 10 2022, 9.25am
The land on South Ward Road was once the location of De Stihl's nightclub.
Plans have been put forward to transform the old De Stihl’s nightclub site in Dundee into student housing.

The proposals, lodged with Dundee City Council, would see student flats built on the derelict site on South Ward Road.

It was once home to venues including De Stihl’s and Jumpin Jaks before the buildings were demolished in 2014 and the land has been vacant ever since.

What do we know about the plans so far?

The initial proposal of application notice does not go into detail about the scale of the plans, but it is the first stage in the process for major planning applications.

The applicant – Edinburgh-based KR Developments Group Ltd – will hold an online consultation next month, where members of the public will be able to find out more and submit comments.

The old nightclub buildings being demolished in 2014.

After that, a full, detailed planning application will be submitted – with councillors making a final decision at a later date.

Timescales for the project would likely be revealed after the approval of planning permission.

Why student accommodation?

There is a shortage of student accommodation in Dundee.

The bid comes after it was revealed last month how international students arriving in the city could be forced to lodge with existing students, or stay in reduced-rate hotels, due to demand.

That is said to be due to a lack of private rentals, meaning demand is outstripping supply.

But a student group which represents renters says universities should not be accepting students that the city cannot accommodate.

The old front door of the former nightclub.

Iconic nightclub was ‘best in the country’

De Stihl’s opened in 1988 in a former warehouse, as a throwback to the speakeasies of the 1920s, and was once described as the “busiest club in Dundee”.

Run by Stakis initially, it later changed hands and hosted clubs including Jumpin Jaks and Okupa.

The Tasting Rooms restaurant was also based there until a fire in January 2009.

Speaking during the demolition of the buildings in 2014, former boss Eddie Tobin told the Evening Telegraph: “It wasn’t a place where you needed to bring big acts because the room was so good – everybody loved it anyway.

It was a great era for dance music and nightclubs.”

Former boss Eddie Tobin

“Many Dundonians, I would imagine, have met and fell in love and married from there.

“When we opened, it was in the new romantics era – Soft Cell, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet. It was a great era for dance music and nightclubs.

“I’ve run nightclubs throughout the country – I must have run 50 clubs; De Stihl’s was the best, if not second. A lot of Dundonians will be sad to see that go.”

The developer behind the flats development has been approached for comment.

