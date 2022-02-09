Bid to transform old De Stihl’s nightclub site in Dundee into student housing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been put forward to transform the old De Stihl’s nightclub site in Dundee into student housing.

The proposals, lodged with Dundee City Council, would see student flats built on the derelict site on South Ward Road.

It was once home to venues including De Stihl’s and Jumpin Jaks before the buildings were demolished in 2014 and the land has been vacant ever since.

What do we know about the plans so far?

The initial proposal of application notice does not go into detail about the scale of the plans, but it is the first stage in the process for major planning applications.

The applicant – Edinburgh-based KR Developments Group Ltd – will hold an online consultation next month, where members of the public will be able to find out more and submit comments.

After that, a full, detailed planning application will be submitted – with councillors making a final decision at a later date.

Timescales for the project would likely be revealed after the approval of planning permission.

Why student accommodation?

There is a shortage of student accommodation in Dundee.

The bid comes after it was revealed last month how international students arriving in the city could be forced to lodge with existing students, or stay in reduced-rate hotels, due to demand.

That is said to be due to a lack of private rentals, meaning demand is outstripping supply.

But a student group which represents renters says universities should not be accepting students that the city cannot accommodate.

Iconic nightclub was ‘best in the country’

De Stihl’s opened in 1988 in a former warehouse, as a throwback to the speakeasies of the 1920s, and was once described as the “busiest club in Dundee”.

Run by Stakis initially, it later changed hands and hosted clubs including Jumpin Jaks and Okupa.

The Tasting Rooms restaurant was also based there until a fire in January 2009.

Speaking during the demolition of the buildings in 2014, former boss Eddie Tobin told the Evening Telegraph: “It wasn’t a place where you needed to bring big acts because the room was so good – everybody loved it anyway.

It was a great era for dance music and nightclubs.” Former boss Eddie Tobin

“Many Dundonians, I would imagine, have met and fell in love and married from there.

“When we opened, it was in the new romantics era – Soft Cell, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet. It was a great era for dance music and nightclubs.

“I’ve run nightclubs throughout the country – I must have run 50 clubs; De Stihl’s was the best, if not second. A lot of Dundonians will be sad to see that go.”

The developer behind the flats development has been approached for comment.