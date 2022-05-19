Dundee United and Dundee delight as trio land first ever Scotland under-21 call-ups

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Archie Meekison has earned his maiden call-up to the Scotland under-21 set-up after helping Dundee United to secure European qualification.

Dundee duo Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan have also been named in Scot Gemmill’s group for the first time.

United’s young player of the year Ross Graham has retained his place in the squad.

The quartet will be in line to feature in the testing Euro 2023 qualifiers against Belgium (June 5) and Denmark (June 10); both away from home.

St Johnstone loan star Glenn Middleton —the most capped player in the squad — has been also been selected alongside McDiarmid Park goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.

The full squad can be seen below.

Scotland are languishing second-from-bottom in Group I, behind Belgium, Denmark and Turkey.

Meekison’s selection follows a splendid end to the campaign with United, starting their final four league matches of the season and impressing against both Rangers and Celtic.

Goalkeeper Sharp and promising midfielder Mulligan were welcome silver linings during Dundee’s meek relegation.

Sharp cut a composed figure between the sticks after an injury to Ian Lawlor afforded him an opportunity to shine.

Mulligan found the net in a 3-1 win over Hibs and the Dee’s 2-1 defeat at Livingston.