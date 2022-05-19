Dundee United and Dundee delight as trio land first ever Scotland under-21 call-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United and Dundee delight as trio land first ever Scotland under-21 call-ups

By Alan Temple
May 19 2022, 8.47am Updated: May 19 2022, 2.20pm
Scot Gemmill has given a trio of emerging stars the nod


Archie Meekison has earned his maiden call-up to the Scotland under-21 set-up after helping Dundee United to secure European qualification.

Dundee duo Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan have also been named in Scot Gemmill’s group for the first time.

United’s young player of the year Ross Graham has retained his place in the squad.

The quartet will be in line to feature in the testing Euro 2023 qualifiers against Belgium (June 5) and Denmark (June 10); both away from home.

St Johnstone loan star Glenn Middleton —the most capped player in the squad — has been also been selected alongside McDiarmid Park goalkeeper Ross Sinclair. 

The full squad can be seen below.

Scotland are languishing second-from-bottom in Group I, behind Belgium, Denmark and Turkey.

Meekison’s selection follows a splendid end to the campaign with United, starting their final four league matches of the season and impressing against both Rangers and Celtic.

Goalkeeper Sharp and promising midfielder Mulligan were welcome silver linings during Dundee’s meek relegation.

Mulligan celebrates against Livi

Sharp cut a composed figure between the sticks after an injury to Ian Lawlor afforded him an opportunity to shine.

Mulligan found the net in a 3-1 win over Hibs and the Dee’s 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee youngster Harry Sharp reveals target for next season

