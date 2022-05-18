GEORGE CRAN: Dark, dark clouds at Dens Park right now but there is a silver lining for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dark, dark clouds at Dens Park right now but there is a silver lining for Dundee

By George Cran
May 18 2022, 8.30am Updated: May 18 2022, 1.09pm
Josh Mulligan enjoys his first league goal for Dundee.
There is a lot of negativity around Dundee right now.

Of course, that’s always going to be the case after relegation. Even more so after a season so poor.

There are a lot of problems for John Nelms and, in particular, Gordon Strachan to sort out.

But, despite the dark, dark clouds over Dens Park, the past few weeks have seen a silver lining emerge.

Josh Mulligan, Harry Sharp and Max Anderson are that silver lining.

Backed up by Fin Robertson and Lyall Cameron with slightly older talents like Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan, Dundee’s future looks youthful.

Josh Mulligan celebrates his first league goal for Dundee with Zak Rudden, Max Anderson, Luke McCowan and Cammy Kerr.

Josh Mulligan

I’m delighted to see Mulligan coming to the fore.

In fact, the end of the season probably came at the worst possible time for the youngster.

His team was sinking but he was absolutely flying.

Ever since that header found the underside of the bar against Hibs, there’s been no stopping him. And that goal didn’t even count!

I think it just suddenly clicked in his head that he could do it in the Premiership.

He could’ve ended up with a hat-trick against the Hibees and then followed that up with another well-timed header at Livingston.

With the power and pace he has, if Mulligan keeps up that kind of form going into the next season, he’ll run right over the top of most Championship teams.

Max Anderson

Anderson’s form has been more consistent over the entire season.

He’s done great for a player getting his first taste of the Premiership.

Though, the ability is absolutely there to make even more of an impact.

Dundee youngster Max Anderson celebrates his winner at St Mirren.

The running ability stands out but his close control and knack of finding good positions could turn him into a star.

After a year in the top flight, he’ll return to the second tier a much more rounded player.

Harry Sharp

Harry Sharp, meanwhile, has come out of the blue a little.

Third choice and only thrown in through necessity, the young goalie flourished.

Now he’s had a taste, Adam Legzdins and Ian Lawlor ahead of him will have their work cut out to keep him in third choice next season.

Dundee's Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.
Fin Robertson

We all know the ability Fin Robertson possesses as well. For him, though, we’re heading for a crunch moment in his time at Dundee.

I hoped we’d see him get a run-out at Livingston on Sunday but he was left on the bench.

His last Dundee appearance came in the 6-0 thrashing at Celtic back in August.

It is a huge summer for the 19-year-old with just one more year left on his contract.

Fin Robertson back in 2019.

The young team

Lyall Cameron I expect might be a squad player in the Championship next term and there are high hopes for him.

I mentioned Rudden and McCowan for a reason earlier, too.

That pair have goals in them, particularly in the second tier. McCowan had a great first half of the season but couldn’t find that form again in the second half.

Get him firing and the Championship better watch out.

Rudden, too, has shown his ability in the final couple of matches and has experience of scoring goals in the Championship.

Overall, things are bad at Dundee right now.

But there is serious talent on the verge of exploding at Dens Park.

