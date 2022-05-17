EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Strachan NOT being considered for Dundee manager job as appointment timeline revealed By George Cran May 17 2022, 12.45pm Updated: May 17 2022, 3.28pm Celtic coach Gavin Strachan. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Dundee are in good hands with Gordon Strachan stepping up EXCLUSIVE: ‘Genuine alarm’ among Dundee fans says Patrick Barclay as he addresses open letter aims Mark McGhee’s Dundee reign in 7 quotes – from going naked to the Gordon Strachan connection PODCAST: Will Gordon Strachan REALLY be able to give Dundee director of football role the commitment it demands?