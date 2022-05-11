Charlie Adam says ‘I want to be a manager’ as he discusses emotional night at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Adam says ‘I want to be a manager’ as he discusses emotional night at Dens

By George Cran
May 11 2022, 10.24am Updated: May 11 2022, 12.10pm
Charlie Adam celebrates at Dens Park.
Charlie Adam celebrates at Dens Park.

The future for Charlie Adam is management as the Dundee skipper ponders retirement at the end of this season.

With his Dens Park contract expiring, the 36-year-old admits he has a decision to make in the next few weeks.

With uncertainty over his future, the club’s future and who the manager might be, Adam will be in discussions with the club over the next fortnight to decide what his next step will be.

“I want to be a manager. I’m passionate about it, passionate about coaching and helping to develop young players,” he told the BBC.

Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
Managerial ambition: Charlie Adam thanks Dundee supporters after the win over Hibs.

“I’m looking forward to the future and what it brings. Whether that is playing next season but if not I’ll get my teeth into coaching and management.

“Hopefully I can keep winning games because that’s the buzz, you want to win every week and that’ll never ever leave me.”

Asked if he’d like to be part of a management team at Dens next season, Adam said: “Those discussions will happen in the next two weeks. We still have one game to go, I don’t want to distract from that.

“We’ll see what the future holds for me.”

‘It means a lot’

On Tuesday night, Adam sealed a 3-1 victory over Hibs with a superb late strike – the 100th goal of his 18-year career – to finish off the last home match of the season on a high.

At the end of the match, the former Scotland man cut an emotional figure as he saluted the crowd in what may have been his last appearance as a Dundee player at Dens Park.

“It could possibly be my last game here in this stadium,” Adam added.

A tearful Adam salutes the Dens Park crowd as he begins to consider a future career as a manager.

“It means a lot because this is my boyhood club. I’ve sat in those terraces and I know what it means to be a supporter of this football club.

“It’s been a tough season for them. They missed out during the pandemic and it’s been tough to watch this season.

“All I say is they come back to support the team next season and give it a right good go.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for a manager, whether it’s Mark (McGhee) or whoever John and Tim decide to bring in.

“It is a wonderful football club with a good squad of players that maybe need a bit more of a freshness.”

He added: “I’ve had a wonderful two years, I thank James McPake for bringing me to the club – I got a text from him before the game and I appreciate the opportunity.

“The next two weeks will decide what happens in the football club and I’ll make a decision.

“But it’s important that whoever is manager it is right for the club and they can get these young players in the team.

“Performances like that from Josh Mulligan has definitely given him a start for next season.

“We’ll see what happens.”

‘I hope the Aberdeen boys can get us a result’

Adam smashes in a superb goal to seal victory over Hibs.

Dundee will now watch St Johnstone in action against Aberdeen tonight hoping the Dons can do them a favour.

A point for the Perth side will condemn the Dark Blues to relegation but defeat would take things to a tense final day.

On Sunday, Dundee travel to Livingston while Saints are at Hibs.

“I’m hoping Jim and the Aberdeen boys can get us a result!” Adam said.

“The good thing is they are still fighting because there’s a new manager who wants to make a lot of changes.

“Boys are playing for their futures so that’s good.

“Hopefully they get a result for us and we take it to the last day.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee: We’ve given St Johnstone a lot to think about

