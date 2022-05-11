Charlie Adam says ‘I want to be a manager’ as he discusses emotional night at Dens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future for Charlie Adam is management as the Dundee skipper ponders retirement at the end of this season.

With his Dens Park contract expiring, the 36-year-old admits he has a decision to make in the next few weeks.

With uncertainty over his future, the club’s future and who the manager might be, Adam will be in discussions with the club over the next fortnight to decide what his next step will be.

“I want to be a manager. I’m passionate about it, passionate about coaching and helping to develop young players,” he told the BBC.

“I’m looking forward to the future and what it brings. Whether that is playing next season but if not I’ll get my teeth into coaching and management.

“Hopefully I can keep winning games because that’s the buzz, you want to win every week and that’ll never ever leave me.”

Asked if he’d like to be part of a management team at Dens next season, Adam said: “Those discussions will happen in the next two weeks. We still have one game to go, I don’t want to distract from that.

“We’ll see what the future holds for me.”

‘It means a lot’

On Tuesday night, Adam sealed a 3-1 victory over Hibs with a superb late strike – the 100th goal of his 18-year career – to finish off the last home match of the season on a high.

At the end of the match, the former Scotland man cut an emotional figure as he saluted the crowd in what may have been his last appearance as a Dundee player at Dens Park.

“It could possibly be my last game here in this stadium,” Adam added.

“It means a lot because this is my boyhood club. I’ve sat in those terraces and I know what it means to be a supporter of this football club.

“It’s been a tough season for them. They missed out during the pandemic and it’s been tough to watch this season.

“All I say is they come back to support the team next season and give it a right good go.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for a manager, whether it’s Mark (McGhee) or whoever John and Tim decide to bring in.

“It is a wonderful football club with a good squad of players that maybe need a bit more of a freshness.”

He added: “I’ve had a wonderful two years, I thank James McPake for bringing me to the club – I got a text from him before the game and I appreciate the opportunity.

“The next two weeks will decide what happens in the football club and I’ll make a decision.

“But it’s important that whoever is manager it is right for the club and they can get these young players in the team.

“Performances like that from Josh Mulligan has definitely given him a start for next season.

“We’ll see what happens.”

‘I hope the Aberdeen boys can get us a result’

Dundee will now watch St Johnstone in action against Aberdeen tonight hoping the Dons can do them a favour.

A point for the Perth side will condemn the Dark Blues to relegation but defeat would take things to a tense final day.

On Sunday, Dundee travel to Livingston while Saints are at Hibs.

“I’m hoping Jim and the Aberdeen boys can get us a result!” Adam said.

“The good thing is they are still fighting because there’s a new manager who wants to make a lot of changes.

“Boys are playing for their futures so that’s good.

“Hopefully they get a result for us and we take it to the last day.”