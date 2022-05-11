Arbroath v Inverness: Where to watch Premiership play-off semi-final decider on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath and Inverness will face off in the deciding leg of the Premiership play-off semi-final on Friday and you can watch it live.

Everything is still up for grabs for in the second leg after the sides saw out a stalemate in Tuesday’s opener.

After starting the game strongly, the Lichties were resolute in their defence, seeing out the draw as Caley continued to press.

Dick Campbell accepted his Arbroath team rode their luck at times but was happy to set up a mouth-watering deciding leg.

That clash will play out in front of the TV cameras, with either St Johnstone or Dundee lying in wait in the play-off final.

When does the game kick off?

Arbroath host Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Gayfield on Friday night.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland are showing the game live, with coverage from 7.30pm. The programme finishes at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

BBC iPlayer

BBC Sport Scotland website

Can I buy tickets?

Despite the game being broadcast on the BBC, a huge crowd is expected on the Angus coast.

You can be there and soak up some of the atmosphere by ordering tickets from the Arbroath FC website.

Due to SPFL rules, season tickets are not valid for the clash and briefs must be purchased in advance.

What they said after the first leg

Dick Campbell: “We’ll have a bigger crowd on Friday than they got up here.

“It will be a great occasion. Any manager would be very happy with these players who are going to their work in the morning.

“I just try to get the best out of them and I thought they were magnificent tonight. At the end, they were throwing themselves into every tackle.”

Billy Dodds: “We’d the better chances. We had really good chances to win the game. We missed them but we go again.

“Arbroath is a hard place to go and that’s why they are where they are – deservedly so. We know what’s at stake and what they will bring to the game.

“We’ll be ready.”