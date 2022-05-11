Arbroath v Inverness: Where to watch Premiership play-off semi-final decider on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath v Inverness: Where to watch Premiership play-off semi-final decider on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
May 11 2022, 10.29am Updated: May 11 2022, 12.13pm
Michael McKenna of Arbroath tussles with Logan Chalmers
Michael McKenna of Arbroath tussles with Logan Chalmers

Arbroath and Inverness will face off in the deciding leg of the Premiership play-off semi-final on Friday and you can watch it live.

Everything is still up for grabs for in the second leg after the sides saw out a stalemate in Tuesday’s opener.

After starting the game strongly, the Lichties were resolute in their defence, seeing out the draw as Caley continued to press.

Michael McKenna of Arbroath makes a pass under pressure from Inverness' Reece McAlear.
Michael McKenna of Arbroath makes a pass under pressure from Inverness’ Reece McAlear.

Dick Campbell accepted his Arbroath team rode their luck at times but was happy to set up a mouth-watering deciding leg.

That clash will play out in front of the TV cameras, with either St Johnstone or Dundee lying in wait in the play-off final.

When does the game kick off?

Arbroath host Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Gayfield on Friday night.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland are showing the game live, with coverage from 7.30pm. The programme finishes at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

  • Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115
  • Sky Glass: 120
  • Freesat: 106
  • Virgin Media: 108
  • BBC iPlayer
  • BBC Sport Scotland website

Can I buy tickets?

Despite the game being broadcast on the BBC, a huge crowd is expected on the Angus coast.

You can be there and soak up some of the atmosphere by ordering tickets from the Arbroath FC website.

Due to SPFL rules, season tickets are not valid for the clash and briefs must be purchased in advance.

What they said after the first leg

Dick Campbell: “We’ll have a bigger crowd on Friday than they got up here.

“It will be a great occasion. Any manager would be very happy with these players who are going to their work in the morning.

“I just try to get the best out of them and I thought they were magnificent tonight. At the end, they were throwing themselves into every tackle.”

Dick Campbell acknowledges the travelling Arbroath support at full-time in Inverness.
Dick Campbell acknowledges the travelling Arbroath support at full-time in Inverness.

Billy Dodds: “We’d the better chances. We had really good chances to win the game. We missed them but we go again.

“Arbroath is a hard place to go and that’s why they are where they are – deservedly so. We know what’s at stake and what they will bring to the game.

“We’ll be ready.”

Never-say-die Arbroath stars hailed as Dick Campbell eyes bumper Gayfield crowd at play-off decider

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier