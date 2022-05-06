EXPLAINED: Why season tickets are not valid for SPFL Premiership play-off clashes as Arbroath fans prepare to buy semi-final briefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXPLAINED: Why season tickets are not valid for SPFL Premiership play-off clashes as Arbroath fans prepare to buy semi-final briefs

By Scott Lorimer
May 6 2022, 11.39am Updated: May 6 2022, 1.17pm
Arbroath fans will have to pay extra to see their side in the Premiership play-offs.

The regular SPFL season might be coming to a close – but the action is far from over, with the excitement of the play-offs under way.

Arbroath fans are looking forward to their side’s first leg semi-final clash on Tuesday.

But season ticket holders who have followed their team week-in, week-out will have to pay to see their side in action in their final matches of the season.

It’s widely accepted that season books are valid only for league games, with cup competitions excluded.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell could see his side promoted to the Premiership via the play-offs.

But the play-offs are determined by and immediately follow on from the league fixtures, so why are they not covered in the SPFL Premiership play-offs?

Courier Sport looks at why supporters can’t use their season tickets for entry into the crucial ties.

Why are season tickets not valid?

Clubs are not trying to make a quick buck and milk their fans.

The simple answer is – it’s in the rules.

It comes down to section C26 of the SPFL rule book. Specifically, C26B, which states: “Clubs shall not include or provide for admission to a Premiership/Championship play-off match within any ‘season ticket’.

“All spectator admissions to a Premiership/Championship play-off match, whether ticketed or not, must be individually charged for, at least at the minimum prices specified.”

Arbroath fans have enjoyed what they’ve seen at Gayfield, so far, this season.

Those specified prices are as follows:

Quarter and semi-finals: minimum £12 for an adult, £6 a child or concession

Finals: £18 an adult, £12 a child or concession.

Who gets the money?

So, where does the cash go? Does the home club keep it? Is it split between the teams, like in cup games?

The answer is that things are different in the play-offs.

The home side does recoup some of the gate money – but only a fraction of what you’d think.

Of the total takings, 15% is set aside to cover operational costs of the fixture.

The SPFL takes 50% of the remaining income. This, in turn, is passed onto the relegated team(s) from the Premiership as a parachute payment.

The home club gets to keep the remaining takings from gate money and pay per view purchases.

Parachute payments

Money paid to the SPFL goes to fund the clubs that have dropped down to the Championship from the Premiership

It’s understood clubs that finish bottom of the league will receive a figure of £300k in their first season.

Should they spend another year in the Championship, they will get a further £125k.

If, like Kilmarnock last season, a Premiership team also goes down via the play-offs, they will be given £500k to soften the blow of dropping divisions.

Kilmarnock were relegated via the play-offs last season.

Should they fail to make it back up at the first attempt, another £250k will come their way the following season.

Fans may not like the idea of paying extra for Premiership play-off ties, but the rules were all agreed upon by the SPFL clubs when sorting the play-off process in 2014.

The 50% levy for play-off takings was approved to prevent the cash being taken from the overall prize pot, which would affect the other clubs in the league.

What about the lower leagues?

Unlike the top flight, there is no parachute payment for teams dropping from the Championship, League One or League Two.

That means, the SPFL do not need to find a way of generating income to support those teams.

