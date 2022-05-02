James Craigen makes ‘let’s have a go’ play-off rally call as Arbroath ace hails Bobby Linn deliveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football

James Craigen makes ‘let’s have a go’ play-off rally call as Arbroath ace hails Bobby Linn deliveries

By Scott Lorimer
May 2 2022, 8.00am
Arbroath midfielder James Craigen
Arbroath midfielder James Craigen has hailed the service from veteran winger Bobby Linn as he looks to continue his scoring streak in the play-offs.

The 31-year-old was on the score sheet for the third game in a row after finding the net against Morton on Friday.

It’s the first time the Englishman has scored three goals on the bounce and he has the Lichties legend to thank for two of them.

Three in a row

His first strike, against Queen of the South, and his latest were carbon copies of each other.

Linn worked space out left before whipping a ball on to Craigen’s head in the six-yard box.

The Arbroath midfielder hopes his scoring streak can continue in his side’s promotion push, even though he claims he happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s nice to get on the score sheet,” Craigen told Courier Sport. “I just want to carry that momentum into the play-offs now.

“They are just falling to me at the right time. I’ve got to thank Bobby as well for putting two great balls in, that’s what he’s got though.

“I just timed my run into the box and got my head on them.

“I was getting into those positions before. When one goes in your confidence goes up then the others just fall in.

“That’s what happens it football really, they come in twos or threes – hopefully that continues into fours and fives.”

Play-offs await

The Lichties will go in to their play-off, against either Inverness or Partick Thistle, with their tails back up after the morale-boosting win.

The victory was even more valuable for the squad, with a number of fringe players given the chance of a run out.

Craigen says that was the perfect remedy after the defeat to Kilmarnock.

James Craigen prods home at the back post to give Arbroath the lead at Kilmarnock.
James Craigen gave Arbroath the lead at Kilmarnock.

“You want to go into the play-offs with momentum,” he explained.

“We could have easily gone in with a defeat and then you have to re-group again after the hurt from last week.

“But we’ve gone in, there’s game time into everyone’s legs.

“I thought it was a great squad effort from everyone, to a man.

“And it was important to go in with a win; three goals at home, a clean sheet.

“Let’s have a go.”

