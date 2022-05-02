James Craigen makes ‘let’s have a go’ play-off rally call as Arbroath ace hails Bobby Linn deliveries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath midfielder James Craigen has hailed the service from veteran winger Bobby Linn as he looks to continue his scoring streak in the play-offs.

The 31-year-old was on the score sheet for the third game in a row after finding the net against Morton on Friday.

It’s the first time the Englishman has scored three goals on the bounce and he has the Lichties legend to thank for two of them.

Three in a row

His first strike, against Queen of the South, and his latest were carbon copies of each other.

Linn worked space out left before whipping a ball on to Craigen’s head in the six-yard box.

The Arbroath midfielder hopes his scoring streak can continue in his side’s promotion push, even though he claims he happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s nice to get on the score sheet,” Craigen told Courier Sport. “I just want to carry that momentum into the play-offs now.

“They are just falling to me at the right time. I’ve got to thank Bobby as well for putting two great balls in, that’s what he’s got though.

“I just timed my run into the box and got my head on them.

“I was getting into those positions before. When one goes in your confidence goes up then the others just fall in.

“That’s what happens it football really, they come in twos or threes – hopefully that continues into fours and fives.”

Play-offs await

The Lichties will go in to their play-off, against either Inverness or Partick Thistle, with their tails back up after the morale-boosting win.

The victory was even more valuable for the squad, with a number of fringe players given the chance of a run out.

Craigen says that was the perfect remedy after the defeat to Kilmarnock.

“You want to go into the play-offs with momentum,” he explained.

“We could have easily gone in with a defeat and then you have to re-group again after the hurt from last week.

“But we’ve gone in, there’s game time into everyone’s legs.

“I thought it was a great squad effort from everyone, to a man.

“And it was important to go in with a win; three goals at home, a clean sheet.

“Let’s have a go.”