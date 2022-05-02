Dundee’s Paul McGowan says Aberdeen display ‘is why we are where we are’ as he addresses penalty incident and hails travelling support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Paul McGowan says Aberdeen display ‘is why we are where we are’ as he addresses penalty incident and hails travelling support

By George Cran
May 2 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 2 2022, 12.56pm
Paul McGowan trudges off at Pittodrie.
Paul McGowan trudges off at Pittodrie.

Dundee’s frustrating day at Pittodrie summed up a miserable season so far for the Dark Blues.

Chance after chance came their way but none were taken.

In doing so they passed up an even greater opportunity to put big pressure on St Johnstone after their poor home defeat to St Mirren.

Experienced midfielder Paul McGowan, however, says the performance at Aberdeen showed all is not lost among the Dens Park squad.

“I don’t think I’ve gone there with a team and had so many chances against Aberdeen,” McGowan said.

“When we put in a performance like that, you wonder how we’re in this position.

Dundee’s Paul McGowan challenges Aberdeen ace Jack MacKenzie.

“But ultimately we haven’t scored enough goals or kept enough clean sheets. That’s been the biggest downfall.

“This is why we are where we are. We’re not taking our chances and losing goals. It was the same at the start of the season, dominating games.

“It’s a sore one to take. We didn’t deserve to lose this game.

“Listen, until it’s mathematically impossible we’ll keep plugging away. If we keep producing a performance like we did on Saturday, the win will come.

“We’ve got a fighting chance and that’s all we could ask for.

“If St Johnstone had got a result it would have been devastating but we’re still in with a chance.”

‘I’ve not touched him’

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes goes down between Dundee’s Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan to win a penalty.

The deciding moment in the game came when Jonny Hayes went down between McGowan and left-back Jordan Marshall.

Replays showed some contact between Marshall and Hayes but McGowan felt there was little in the challenge.

Referee Willie Collum, though, pointed to the spot and Lewis Ferguson fired in the winner from 12 yards.

“He (Hayes) cut in but I’ve not touched him,” McGowan said.

“I didn’t feel there was contact and that he went down quite easily.

“He has come in between me and Marshy… I’m not going to blame each other.

“They could have had a penalty earlier on and we got away with it but it’s just these things that are going against us just now.”

Excellent support

Despite all that and no wins since February, the Dark Blues were still followed north by a noisy away support.

And McGowan was keen to hail the efforts of the Dundee fans at Pittodrie.

“I want to say a big thanks to the away support for coming as well,” he added.

“Considering the circumstances and the way things have been going, they’ve been excellent.

“I hope they were proud of our performance.

“If we produce that in the last three games, we’ll give ourselves a fighting chance.”

4 talking points as Dundee’s purgatory continues with defeat at Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]