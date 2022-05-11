Raith Rovers set to miss out on Scott Brown as Celtic legend ‘wins race’ for English job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers are set to miss out on appointing Scott Brown as their new manager.

Courier Sport revealed on Tuesday that the Celtic legend was set for talks with both Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

Now the Daily Mail are reporting that the Fifer is Fleetwood’s “preferred candidate” to replace Stephen Crainey, who has returned to his role as the club’s Under-23 boss after a five-month first-team stint.

Brown announced his retirement from playing earlier this week and has worked to secure an immediate move into management.

The 36-year-old was player coach at Aberdeen under Stephen Glass before calling a halt to his on-pitch career.

He subsequently spent time helping Dunfermline on the training ground on a voluntary basis.

Other contenders

Rovers are on the lookout for a new boss following John McGlynn’s departure to Falkirk.

Kevin Thomson and Ian Murray remain in the running for the Stark’s Park job, while former Kirkcaldy gaffer Ray McKinnon has declared himself open to a return.

Laurie Ellis and Csaba Laszlo have also applied.