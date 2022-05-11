COURIER OPINION: Human tragedy at the heart of the Sheku Bayoh inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Human tragedy at the heart of the Sheku Bayoh inquiry

By The Courier
May 11 2022, 10.39am Updated: May 11 2022, 12.09pm
Sheku Bayoh's mother Aminata Bayoh (second from right) with his sisters and lawyer Aamer Anwar. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has been so long in the making it would be easy to forget there is a human tragedy at its heart.

It’s been seven years since the 31-year-old died in police custody in Kirkcaldy.

And Mr Bayoh’s family and their supporters have faced a long and at times difficult struggle to arrive at the opening day of the public inquiry yesterday.

The inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding his death and will consider whether race was a factor.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

It is a landmark moment in his loved ones’ fight for justice.

And it is fitting that yesterday’s opening day was devoted to the people who have shown a single-minded determination in their quest for answers.

The Sheku Bayoh they described was a “mummy’s boy”, who fled Sierra Leone for a safer life in Scotland.

A trainee gas fitter, who made friends easily and whose friends were among the hundreds of supporters gathered for a vigil outside the inquiry venue.

A placard outside Capital House in Edinburgh at the start of a public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

There were tears and sadness inside.

There will doubtless be more – and varying accounts from other witnesses – before the process is over.

But they are a reminder to all concerned that this inquiry is about a human being, who was loved, and whose family and friends need the truth if they are ever to properly grieve his loss.

