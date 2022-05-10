EXCLUSIVE: Scott Brown set for manager talks with Raith Rovers AND Fleetwood Town By Eric Nicolson May 10 2022, 10.22am Updated: May 10 2022, 5.12pm Scott Brown. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scott Brown is set to have talks with Raith Rovers and Fleetwood Town this week. The former Celtic star has emerged as a strong candidate to replace John McGlynn at Stark’s Park. Brown has also been linked with the vacant head coach’s job at English League One side Fleetwood. And both clubs, while not at the stage of focusing in on one man, are keen to speak to the ex-Scotland captain in the next few days. Thomson and Murray also in mix for Raith job Brown, who grew up in Hill of Beath, is out of work after spending nine months with Aberdeen in a player/coaching role. Recently he has been helping out on the training ground at Dunfermline on a voluntary basis. Kevin Thomson and Ian Murray are other frontrunners for the Raith job. Courier Sport understands club legend Laurie Ellis and former Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo have both applied. EXCLUSIVE: Ray McKinnon open to stunning Raith Rovers return Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Ray McKinnon open to stunning Raith Rovers return EXCLUSIVE: Scott Brown in the running for Raith Rovers job – and would target Dunfermline coach as his assistant Falkirk-bound John McGlynn breaks silence on Raith Rovers exit as boss leaves Stark’s Park ‘with a heavy heart’ 5 candidates to replace John McGlynn at Raith Rovers – including James McPake and Christophe Berra