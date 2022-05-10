EXCLUSIVE: Scott Brown set for manager talks with Raith Rovers AND Fleetwood Town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Brown is set to have talks with Raith Rovers and Fleetwood Town this week.

The former Celtic star has emerged as a strong candidate to replace John McGlynn at Stark’s Park.

Brown has also been linked with the vacant head coach’s job at English League One side Fleetwood.

And both clubs, while not at the stage of focusing in on one man, are keen to speak to the ex-Scotland captain in the next few days.

Thomson and Murray also in mix for Raith job

Brown, who grew up in Hill of Beath, is out of work after spending nine months with Aberdeen in a player/coaching role.

Recently he has been helping out on the training ground at Dunfermline on a voluntary basis.

Kevin Thomson and Ian Murray are other frontrunners for the Raith job.

Courier Sport understands club legend Laurie Ellis and former Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo have both applied.