5 candidates to replace John McGlynn at Raith Rovers – including James McPake and Christophe Berra

By Eric Nicolson
May 3 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 3 2022, 5.52pm
Christophe Berra, James McPake and Laurie Ellis will be in the running to replace John McGlynn at Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers are in need of a new manager following confirmation that John McGlynn has left the Kirkcaldy club, with Falkirk expected to be his next destination.

Courier Sport assesses who might replace the highly successful boss at Stark’s Park.

Laurie Ellis

Appointing a club legend certainly has its merits.

Despite Raith winning the SPFL Trust Cup recently, the David Goodwillie saga has sapped a lot of positivity out of the Rovers family and bringing back ‘one of their own’ who had three playing spells with Raith could help address that.

Laurie Ellis with Ray McKinnon.

Ellis has extensive coaching experience, including at Kirkcaldy – mostly alongside Ray McKinnon – and his last job was as a number one at Queen’s Park.

That didn’t last long, though, which may well hinder his chances.

 

Ian Murray

If Ellis’s credentials as a manager are relatively unproven, the same can’t be said for Murray.

The former Hibs, Rangers and Scotland player made a name for himself in the dugout with Dumbarton.

His short spell at St Mirren was less successful but he has put together a strong Airdrie side in League One that will hope to secure promotion through the play-offs.

Murray has even been linked with the Easter Road vacancy and may not see Rovers as a big enough step-up – particularly if Airdrie join them in the Championship.

 

Kevin Thomson

The brightest managerial star shining in Fife just now is Kevin Thomson.

In his rookie season with Kelty Hearts he has built on Barry Ferguson’s foundations by guiding the SPFL new boys out of League Two in one go.

Masterminding the historic victory over Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone is another feather in Thomson’s cap.

Would the Rovers job be suitably enticing to tempt him away from one that feels like it’s only half-completed at New Central Park, however?

It’s a question that would have sounded far-fetched a year or so ago. Not now.

 

Christophe Berra

Away from the ex-Hibs theme, what about a candidate with his football roots on the other side of Edinburgh?

It would be a stretch to call Berra the continuity candidate given he wasn’t on McGlynn’s coaching staff.

But he’s in the building as a player and is at the stage of his career when a move into coaching would have powerful appeal.

Christophe Berra.
And there’s a recently-completed Uefa A licence.

The ex-Hearts captain has a football and leadership pedigree that needs no buffing up.

Respected in the dressing room, the boardroom and in the stands, Berra has a lot going for him.

 

James McPake

When next season starts, Raith’s ambition will be promotion to the Premiership, with the play-offs their best bet to achieve it.

As things stand, the last manager to do that was McPake.

And he’s out of work.

The second tier side beating the top flight one hasn’t happened often down the years but Dundee bucked that trend by getting the better of Kilmarnock a year ago.

Many consider McPake unlucky to have been sacked a few months ago.

The Dark Blues were second bottom at the time and had won their last league match at Tynecastle before John Nelms and Gordon Strachan decided to make a change.

That his successor, Mark McGhee, is still without a victory and Dundee are five points adrift with three games to play hasn’t been the worst thing for his CV.

And being sacked at Dens doesn’t have to be the end for a young manager – just ask Paul Hartley.

