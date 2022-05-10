Masters champion Scottie Scheffler commits to Genesis Scottish Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has committed to return to the Genesis Scottish Open this July.

The 25-year-old, who won his first major title at Augusta just two weeks after assuming the top place in the Official World Golf Rankings, will play at the Renaissance Club near North Berwick on July 7-10.

Scheffler made his Scottish Open debut at the Renaissance a year ago. He has since made his Ryder Cup debut and secured four wins in the first four months of 2022.

Four wins in four months

Scottie Scheffler lights up Southern Hills in scouting trip ahead of 104th PGA Championship https://t.co/XQ5z9XRwPq pic.twitter.com/5uvela6SmR — Fore Golfers Network (@ForeGolfersNet) May 10, 2022

He took over as World No 1 in winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. But the big win was the three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy at Augusta National two weeks later.

Scheffler finished a creditable tie for 12th in his links golf debut at Renaissance last year. He went on to be tied 8th in his first Open Championship a week later.

“I enjoyed the week at the Scottish Open last year. I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland,” he said.

“I had heard a lot about the event and the Rolex Series before I played for the first time, and it lived up to it. A lot has happened for me since then, and I’m hoping to keep that good feeling going over the summer.

“Last year was my first trip to Scotland. I can’t wait to play in front of the Scottish fans again, and hopefully see a bit more of this beautiful country.”

Scheffler hadn’t won a pro tournament when he was picked for the US Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. He had a memorable debut, beating Jon Rahm in the singles.

The Texas-based player claimed his first PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open in February. He claimed his second win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational just three weeks later.

First co-sanctioned event between the major tours

Already confirmed for the Genesis Scottish Open field are defending Open champion Collin Morikawa and major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The event is the first to be co-sanctioned by the DP World and PGA Tour as part of their strategic partnership. Finishes will count for both the FedEx Cup rankings and the Race to Dubai. There will be an equal split between members of both tours.

The event has a new sponsor in Genesis, the Korean luxury automotive company. The Scottish Government has also renewed their commitment of the championship through VisitScotland.

As part of the new deal, the event is guaranteed the prime pre-Open Champion slot in the schedule until 2025.