Gordon Strachan set for director of football-style role at relegated Dundee

Dundee are set to make fundamental changes to the structure of their football department following relegation from the Premiership.

The Dark Blues were confirmed in bottom place with one match to go following St Johnstone’s win over Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

As a result, they will drop back to the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

The disappointing nature of their season, in which they have won only six matches, has prompted some soul-searching for owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

Gordon Strachan

It is understood that, as a result, former Scotland and Celtic manager Gordon Strachan will take a more hands-on role with first-team matters.

Until now the 65-year-old has concentrated on the academy structure and youth set-up in his role as technical director, while also providing advice to managers and the board on request.

His duties are now expected to move into first-team matters in a director of football-style role.

It is also understood Strachan has taken on those responsibilities for the past few weeks with work already done on scouting for next season.

Managing director John Nelms will shift focus to the stadium project at Camperdown Park as Strachan takes a more active part in the first-team set-up.

Mark McGhee

The future of manager Mark McGhee, though, is less certain.

His short-term contract comes to an end after Sunday’s trip to Livingston.

McGhee is a close friend of Strachan, who played a major role in bringing the experienced manager to Dens Park.

However, just one win in 13 matches in charge as the Dark Blues were relegated would mean considerable backlash from a deeply frustrated Dens Park support.

A decision on who will be head coach next season is expected in the next week or so with Strachan taking the lead.