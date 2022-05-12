Gordon Strachan set for director of football-style role at relegated Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordon Strachan set for director of football-style role at relegated Dundee

By George Cran
May 12 2022, 10.15am Updated: May 12 2022, 12.44pm
Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms.

Dundee are set to make fundamental changes to the structure of their football department following relegation from the Premiership.

The Dark Blues were confirmed in bottom place with one match to go following St Johnstone’s win over Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

As a result, they will drop back to the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

The disappointing nature of their season, in which they have won only six matches, has prompted some soul-searching for owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan returned to Dundee as technical director in 2019.

It is understood that, as a result, former Scotland and Celtic manager Gordon Strachan will take a more hands-on role with first-team matters.

Until now the 65-year-old has concentrated on the academy structure and youth set-up in his role as technical director, while also providing advice to managers and the board on request.

His duties are now expected to move into first-team matters in a director of football-style role.

It is also understood Strachan has taken on those responsibilities for the past few weeks with work already done on scouting for next season.

Managing director John Nelms will shift focus to the stadium project at Camperdown Park as Strachan takes a more active part in the first-team set-up.

Mark McGhee

Reunited - Mark McGhee and Gordon Strachan.
Mark McGhee and Gordon Strachan.

The future of manager Mark McGhee, though, is less certain.

His short-term contract comes to an end after Sunday’s trip to Livingston.

McGhee is a close friend of Strachan, who played a major role in bringing the experienced manager to Dens Park.

However, just one win in 13 matches in charge as the Dark Blues were relegated would mean considerable backlash from a deeply frustrated Dens Park support.

A decision on who will be head coach next season is expected in the next week or so with Strachan taking the lead.

Dundee relegated: What now for Championship-bound Dark Blues?

