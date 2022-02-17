Mark McGhee makes ‘Let’s not kid ourselves on’ admission as he concedes Gordon Strachan connection helped land Dundee job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Mark McGhee makes ‘Let’s not kid ourselves on’ admission as he concedes Gordon Strachan connection helped land Dundee job

By Sean Hamilton
February 17 2022, 2.58pm Updated: February 17 2022, 3.03pm
Mark McGhee has been unveiled as new Dundee manager at Dens Park
Mark McGhee has been unveiled as new Dundee manager at Dens Park

Mark McGhee has admitted his relationship with Gordon Strachan was a factor in his appointment as Dundee manager.

McGhee has been handed the task of steering the Dark Blues to Premiership safety after the sacking of James McPake on Wednesday.

Confirmation of the ex-Motherwell and Aberdeen boss’ arrival at Dens Park came less than 24-hours after McPake’s departure.

McGhee acknowledged the sudden turn of events will be tough for his predecessor to take.

And he accepted he may not have found himself in the Dundee hot seat if not for his long-standing friendship with Dark Blues technical director – and former Dons teammate – Strachan.

New Dundee boss Mark McGhee with Gordon Strachan

He said: “Let’s put our cards on the table here, these things happen.

“I have been in James’ position as often as I have been in this one.

“I know how it works but it was fairly recent, in the last couple of days, that I had any conversation about the possibility of me coming here.

“I was made to understand that I was one of a couple, at least, that Dundee were considering.

“It’s also fair to say that when they had discussions, that Gordon was batting for me.

“But there were other people.

“In the end, I got the shout that they’d decided they were making a change after all and they wanted me to do the job.”

Mark McGhee is unveiled as Dundee’s new manager at Dens Park

Asked whether he was surprised to be back with a Premiership club, he conceded: “I think I benefited from my relationship with Gordon. Let’s not kid ourselves on.

“John appointed me. In the end, he contacted me and contacted Gordon to say: ‘Look I want to speak to Mark McGhee’.

“It only went so far in the same way that for my first job, Alex Ferguson contacted John Madejski at Reading and said ‘You should speak to Mark McGhee’.

“Whether I would have got this job or another one without a bit of a leg up, I don’t know.

“I’d like to think I would because my record speaks for itself, but there is no denying that part of it was Gordon’s influence.”

On former boss James McPake, who enjoyed a close relationship with Dee managing director John Nelms, McGhee said: “It’s definitely hard on James and everyone at the club sympathises with him. John is in agony.

Mark McGhee speaks to the press after being unveiled as Dundee’s new manager

“But they felt that they needed some sort of change and fresh impetus.

“It’s happened to me before when I didn’t think I was finished with a job, and I felt the same way.

“It’s part and parcel of the job as a manager. James is good at his job, he got the club and he will be valued in the market, and will get a job.”

McGhee will kick-off his Dark Blues tenure by serving a six-game touchline ban, outstanding from his time with Motherwell in 2017.

He was hit with the punishment after being sent to the stand as the Well crashed 7-2 to Aberdeen, just weeks before his sacking.

However, he is confident that the presence of his assistant, former Stockport County boss Simon Rust, and Dave Mackay, who is staying on at Dens, will minimise any impact.

New Dundee manager Mark McGhee (right) with assistant Simon Rusk (left) at Dens Park

“It won’t have any impact and I don’t say that lightly,” he said.

“We have Simon Rusk coming in with Dave Mackay and they are well capable of marshalling the troops from the side.

“We have communication methods, mics and phones, and that means I can communicate with the bench.

“I have to be out of the dressing room 75 minutes before the game and that’s okay, as I address the players 90 minutes before.

“At half-time I am allowed to meet Simon and Dave somewhere in the building to discuss what we have seen.

Perception

“At the end of the game it’s irrelevant anyway.

“The issue was more about perception and how people would view it.

“It definitely was a difficulty and we did speak to the SFA to see if there was some way around it.

“But it’s in the disciplinary rules and constitution and there wasn’t a way to do it, so the club have accepted that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier