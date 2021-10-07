Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Glenn Middleton: St Johnstone’s future is in safe hands with Scotland prospect Ross Sinclair

By Alan Temple
October 7 2021, 8.00am
Scotland teammates: Sinclair and Middleton
Scotland teammates: Sinclair and Middleton

Glenn Middleton is adamant St Johnstone are in safe hands for the foreseeable future after lauding the progress of talented goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.

McDiarmid Park prospect Sinclair is yet to make his senior debut for Callum Davidson’s side but has excelled during loan stints with Brechin City and Cowdenbeath.

And the 20-year-old underlined his vast promise by making his Scotland under-21s debut against Turkey last month, benefitting from English-based players being unable to travel to the red list nation.

Sinclair was composed, commanding and made several key saves during the 1-1 draw in Bursa — none of which surprised Middleton, having trained with the Scone-born shot-stopper every day.

And Sinclair has retained his place in Scot Gemmill’s squad despite youngsters from south of the border once again being available for selection.

Promising: Sinclair

“I thought Ross was brilliant over in Turkey,” lauded the Saints loan star. “He made a lot of big saves and, not only that, but he was always talking.

“I was up front but I could still hear him!

“He was commanding everyone at the back and that’s what you need. You want a goalkeeper who comes in with belief.

“It didn’t surprise me at all. I see it at St Johnstone every day. Ross is an unbelievable shot-stopper and he has plenty of confidence in himself.

“He just needs that game-time in order for other people to see how good he is.”

With Jack Wills currently gaining valuable experience on loan at Brechin, St Johnstone’s goalkeeping department is in rude health.

Asked whether Sinclair can be a worthy successor to Saints hero Zander Clark, Middleton added: “100 per cent. He definitely backs himself to do that.

Middleton is a key man for Gemmill’s under-21 side

“It’s a different life as a goalie. You do your work day-in, day-out and it all adds up for one moment. And I think that one moment was the game against Turkey.

“He’s shown to everyone that he can be relied on.”

Experienced campaigner

While Sinclair is a relative rookie in the Scotland set-up, Middleton is the most-capped member of Gemmill’s group to face Denmark at Tynecastle this evening.

Indeed, it is a landmark night for the winger, who is set to make his 50th appearance for all Scotland age groups.

“It genuinely means a lot,” he smiled. “I’m very grateful to Scot [Gemmill] who has always been brilliant with me.

“My first call-up was when I was 15. We played Poland at Hamilton’s ground and I was genuinely so excited! My dad drove me up from Northampton for it and I still remember meeting everyone at the hotel.

“Charlie Gilmour — who is at St Johnstone with me now — was there. It seems quite a while ago now.

“That international experience has helped me grow so much and it’s not something you can take for granted.”

How COP26 is sending Scotland U21s to Tannadice

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]