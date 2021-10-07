Can you help? Dundee soup kitchen in desperate plea for volunteers

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee soup kitchen has issued a desperate plea for volunteers following an increase in people needing help.

Graham’s Kitchen, started by Graham Livingstone, runs in the city centre every Saturday night, under the Overgate multi-storey car park.

For the last 12 years, volunteers have been giving out hot food, drinks and a listening ear to those in need, between 7.30pm until 9pm.

It is the only help available to those who need it on a Saturday night, and makes up a key part of a network of charities offering support in Dundee.

Before Covid, Graham’s Kitchen had a rotation of six teams, with three to four volunteers on each team.

Can you help?

However, since lockdown, they have lost a number of volunteers and now only have two teams taking turns every other week.

Some nights, the soup kitchen sees up to 45 people who need assistance.

The soup kitchen is completely self funded and relies on volunteers to provide a service to those most in need every week.

Greville Ramsay, who is part of one of the volunteer teams, has been involved for just under three years now.

He called the experience “immensely fulfilling”, saying he felt “very privileged to be able to help some of the most in need people in the city”.

He added: “As you can imagine the people who come along are very much at rock bottom and many are addicts, often with mental health issues.

“They tend to be very appreciative and although the food is important they mostly benefit from being treated as human beings.”

The group hope that other volunteers can step forward and help create a team of volunteers.

All new volunteers will be shown the ropes by experienced volunteers at the soup kitchen.

To help, contact Greville Ramsy at grevilleramsay@gmail.com or call 07534 354284.