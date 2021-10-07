Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Can you help? Dundee soup kitchen in desperate plea for volunteers

By Emma O'Neill
October 7 2021, 8.09am Updated: October 7 2021, 8.18am
The Dundee soup kitchen is asking for more volunteers to step forward. Supplied

A Dundee soup kitchen has issued a desperate plea for volunteers following an increase in people needing help.

Graham’s Kitchen, started by Graham Livingstone, runs in the city centre every Saturday night, under the Overgate multi-storey car park.

For the last 12 years, volunteers have been giving out hot food, drinks and a listening ear to those in need, between 7.30pm until 9pm.

Dundee soup kitchen
The volunteers help feed around 45 people every week. 

It is the only help available to those who need it on a Saturday night, and makes up a key part of a network of charities offering support in Dundee.

Before Covid, Graham’s Kitchen had a rotation of six teams, with three to four volunteers on each team.

Can you help?

However, since lockdown, they have lost a number of volunteers and now only have two teams taking turns every other week.

Some nights, the soup kitchen sees up to 45 people who need assistance.

The soup kitchen is completely self funded and relies on volunteers to provide a service to those most in need every week.

Greville Ramsay, who is part of one of the volunteer teams, has been involved for just under three years now.

Dundee soup kitchen
Greville Ramsay hopes other people will come forward to volunteer. 

He called the experience “immensely fulfilling”, saying he felt “very privileged to be able to help some of the most in need people in the city”.

He added: “As you can imagine the people who come along are very much at rock bottom and many are addicts, often with mental health issues.

“They tend to be very appreciative and although the food is important they mostly benefit from being treated as human beings.”

The group hope that other volunteers can step forward and help create a team of volunteers.

All new volunteers will be shown the ropes by experienced volunteers at the soup kitchen.

To help, contact Greville Ramsy at grevilleramsay@gmail.com or call 07534 354284.

