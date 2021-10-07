New images reveal Dundee’s Waterfront whale sculpture taking shape

An error occurred. Please try again.

New images and videos have shown how a whale sculpture planned for Dundee’s Waterfront is taking shape.

The £134,000 statue is being created by designer Lee Simmons and his team at a site outside of the city.

Lee has shared updates to his Instagram page showing the whale under construction.

Details about when the the whale will arrive at Waterfront Gardens have yet to be confirmed.

One four-minute video shows what is soon to become the whale’s large body – while another set of photographs reveal the details of new structure from various angles.

Other pictures have also shown engineers hard at work on the sculpture, cutting the long metal poles it is made of and welding them into shape.

The whale sculpture is part of the city council’s £1 billion Waterfront development – which has so far included the V&A and urban beach.

Simmons’s design was selected in 2020 by a group of four judges from V&A Dundee, Abertay University, St Andrews University, and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design – who said it was chosen due to Dundee’s historic connections to whaling.

During the 1700 and 1800s, the city of Dundee was famous for its whaling industry, with hundreds of men and scores of ships being used to hunt the giant marine mammals.

The caught whales were often used for their fat and blubber, which could be boiled down into oil and used in lanterns or candles.

Simmons’s whale will serve as a reminder of the city’s past.

Speaking after the sculptures selection, he said: “The natural form of a huge mammal created with modern materials in such an amazing setting is perfect for me because I love to bring together architecture, art and design and explore what blurring their boundaries looks and feels like.”