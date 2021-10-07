Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

New images reveal Dundee’s Waterfront whale sculpture taking shape

By Matteo Bell
October 7 2021, 8.37am Updated: October 7 2021, 8.41am
The humpback whale design.

New images and videos have shown how a whale sculpture planned for Dundee’s Waterfront is taking shape.

The £134,000 statue is being created by designer Lee Simmons and his team at a site outside of the city.

Lee has shared updates to his Instagram page showing the whale under construction.

Details about when the the whale will arrive at Waterfront Gardens have yet to be confirmed.

One four-minute video shows what is soon to become the whale’s large body – while another set of photographs reveal the details of new structure from various angles.

Other pictures have also shown engineers hard at work on the sculpture, cutting the long metal poles it is made of and welding them into shape.

 

The whale sculpture is part of the city council’s £1 billion Waterfront development – which has so far included the V&A and urban beach.

Simmons’s design was selected in 2020 by a group of four judges from V&A Dundee, Abertay University, St Andrews University, and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design – who said it was chosen due to Dundee’s historic connections to whaling.

During the 1700 and 1800s, the city of Dundee was famous for its whaling industry, with hundreds of men and scores of ships being used to hunt the giant marine mammals.

The caught whales were often used for their fat and blubber, which could be boiled down into oil and used in lanterns or candles.

Simmons’s whale will serve as a reminder of the city’s past.

Speaking after the sculptures selection, he said: “The natural form of a huge mammal created with modern materials in such an amazing setting is perfect for me because I love to bring together architecture, art and design and explore what blurring their boundaries looks and feels like.”

Alyth man whose drunken flume antics made international headlines reveals public backlash

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier