Bid to save lives through asthma education by Glenrothes pharmacist

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pharmacists have launched a bid to educate asthma sufferers on how to improve and even save their own lives.

A chronic asthma sufferer will speak at a free event in Glenrothes, explaining how pioneering treatment and the correct use of inhalers changed her life.

Multi-award winning pharmacist, Bernadette (Bernie) Brown, from Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes, will host the event explaining the care on offer and how patients can bring their asthma under control.

Bernie said two out of three asthma deaths are preventable and that’s what drives her passion when it comes to asthma care.

Asthma treatment

“I am hoping that we can find new ways to educate people on how we can work together to save lives in asthma,” said Bernie.

“Simple things they can do that can transform their risk of having a fatal asthma attack and that all the family know what to do in an emergency.

“In Scotland, 368,000 people – that’s one in every 14 of the population – are currently receiving treatment for asthma.

“This includes 72,000 children and 296,000 adults.

“That’s the same as the total population of Fife.”

Since taking over Cadham Pharmacy eight years ago, Bernie and her team have won more than 20 pharmacy awards for their performance and services.

It is also currently the only pharmacy using Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO), a novel single breath test for asthma.

One of those speaking at the event is Glenrothes resident, Denise Wallace, a chronic asthma sufferer since she was first diagnosed as a baby.

Denise said often a misunderstanding of the correct use of inhalers can be the difference between having a life controlled by asthma or taking control yourself.

She was also the first person to use the single breath test equipment when Cadham pharmacy became the first in the UK to trial it six years ago.

“That day improved my quality of live more than I could ever truly explain,” said Denise.

“I’d used a Ventolin inhaler probably at least four or five times a day since I was three-years-old.

“After being persuaded to try the testing equipment and allowing Bernie and her team to take control of my asthma I’ve taken back control of my life.

“I now use an inhaler without a steroid maybe once a day.

“My life used to be controlled by my asthma, now it lives with me.”

Information event

She added: “Being invited to speak at this event will allow me to inform others who suffer like me that support is available.

“It’s about not only saving lives but also improving people’s lives too.”

The Saving Lives Asthma Information, event takes place at Gilvenbank Community Sports Hub, Pitcoudie Avenue, Glenrothes on Thursday October 7 at 5.45pm.