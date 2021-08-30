Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
Sport / Football

Brechin City loanee Jack Wills: My St Johnstone glove affair with Scotland stars Zander Clark and Ross Sinclair

By Ewan Smith
August 30 2021, 5.22pm
Jack Wills has Zander Clark, Elliot Parish and Ross Sinclair ahead of him in the St Johnstone team
Jack Wills has to dislodge a Scotland star, a Scotland under-21 ace and former Aston Villa youth player to reach the St Johnstone first team.

It’s a tall order but teenager Wills has lofty ambitions.

And the young keeper hopes a stint in the Highland League with Brechin City can help him achieve them.

He has been at Saints for almost six years and has spent the last three working with Zander Clark, Elliot Parish and Ross Sinclair.

Jack Wills is keen to make an impact at Brechin during his loan move from St Johnstone

Wills, 18, played his part in helping St Johnstone claim a historic double last year as the warm-up keeper for the League and Scottish Cup finals.

But the chance to take his first step towards the McDiarmid Park first team, via, Brechin too good to turn down.

“You always want to try to push to be better than the person in front of you,” said Wills.

“That’s just natural in football.

“It’s great at St Johnstone because everyone is at a good level there.

“It’s nice to be able to push everyone on but also try to get ahead of the person above you.

“The closer I can get to the first team the better and I’ve got to keep working my way up. That’s the goal.

“I’ve worked with the first team keepers for a number of years now. It’s a great environment to work in.

“Zander and Ross fully deserve their call-ups for Scotland.

“Zander has been knocking on the door for so long and it’s also brilliant for Ross as he’s just back from injury.”

Jack Wills played role for St Johnstone in historic cup double

Wills came close to making the bench for the Scottish Cup semi-final win over St Mirren.

But Covid-hit St Johnstone signed Hearts keeper Bobby Zlamal on an emergency loan deal.

Bobby Zlamal took Jack Wills place on the bench after joining St Johnstone on an emergency loan from Hearts

Wills helped deliver the warm-up instead.

“I was on the pitch at Hampden for both finals,” added Wills. “I covered third choice and did the warm-up before watching.

“It was an amazing opportunity to be on the pitch and there has been such a good vibe about the club ever since.

“I can learn a lot from keepers like Zander Clark, Elliot Parish and Ross Sinclair but nothing beats playing.

“I love it at Brechin and it’s nice to be at a team that is pushing for promotion.

“Because of Covid restrictions I’ve not been able to play until now.

“I had just two friendlies and nothing else. Now I want to help Brechin push for promotion and win a new deal at Saints.”

