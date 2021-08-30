Brechin City loanee Jack Wills: My St Johnstone glove affair with Scotland stars Zander Clark and Ross Sinclair

Jack Wills has to dislodge a Scotland star, a Scotland under-21 ace and former Aston Villa youth player to reach the St Johnstone first team.

It’s a tall order but teenager Wills has lofty ambitions.

And the young keeper hopes a stint in the Highland League with Brechin City can help him achieve them.

He has been at Saints for almost six years and has spent the last three working with Zander Clark, Elliot Parish and Ross Sinclair.

Wills, 18, played his part in helping St Johnstone claim a historic double last year as the warm-up keeper for the League and Scottish Cup finals.

But the chance to take his first step towards the McDiarmid Park first team, via, Brechin too good to turn down.

“You always want to try to push to be better than the person in front of you,” said Wills.

“That’s just natural in football.

A proud moment 💙 delighted to be included in the squad for the qualifiers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/7aD6PjTvrD — ZanderClark (@Zanderr1) August 24, 2021

“It’s great at St Johnstone because everyone is at a good level there.

“It’s nice to be able to push everyone on but also try to get ahead of the person above you.

“The closer I can get to the first team the better and I’ve got to keep working my way up. That’s the goal.

“I’ve worked with the first team keepers for a number of years now. It’s a great environment to work in.

“Zander and Ross fully deserve their call-ups for Scotland.

“Zander has been knocking on the door for so long and it’s also brilliant for Ross as he’s just back from injury.”

Jack Wills played role for St Johnstone in historic cup double

Wills came close to making the bench for the Scottish Cup semi-final win over St Mirren.

But Covid-hit St Johnstone signed Hearts keeper Bobby Zlamal on an emergency loan deal.

Wills helped deliver the warm-up instead.

“I was on the pitch at Hampden for both finals,” added Wills. “I covered third choice and did the warm-up before watching.

“It was an amazing opportunity to be on the pitch and there has been such a good vibe about the club ever since.

“I can learn a lot from keepers like Zander Clark, Elliot Parish and Ross Sinclair but nothing beats playing.

“I love it at Brechin and it’s nice to be at a team that is pushing for promotion.

“Because of Covid restrictions I’ve not been able to play until now.

“I had just two friendlies and nothing else. Now I want to help Brechin push for promotion and win a new deal at Saints.”