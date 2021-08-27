Kieran Inglis: I want to turn Brechin City tears to cheers and get us back to where we belong

Kieran Inglis slumped to the Glebe Park turf on the brink of tears as Brechin City dropped down to the Highland League.

The former Dundee United youth star was ‘heartbroken’ as the Angus side were relegated out of the SPFL for the first time in their 115-year history.

But after claiming his first-ever hat-trick in Brechin’s 4-1 midweek win over Formartine United, Inglis is determined to help City get back into the league.

“It was heartbreaking last year,” said Inglis.

“I was bent over on the park at the end, nearly in tears.

“We put so much into last season but it was a too little, too late.

“There was never any doubt I’d stay.

“The club has got a special place in my heart and that’s why I came back.

“Nobody is ever bigger than the club and I felt like I owed it to them because of the way we finished last year.

“This feeling we have now is the one we want every week so we have to keep it going.

“I came back to try and get the club back to where it belongs.”

Kieran Inglis backs Ukraine star Max

Meanwhile, Inglis has tipped on-loan St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi to make it all the way to the top.

Playmaker Kucheriavyi has impressed City with his incredible technical ability and wide range of passing since making the summer switch.

Initially scouted by former Scotland boss Craig Levein – now a special advisor at Brechin – the Ukraine-born star is desperate to make it to the top.

“There aren’t many words to describe Max,” added Inglis.

“He certainly shouldn’t be playing at this level.

“But it’s up to him to go and show it on the park by going out and working.

“To his credit, he does that most weeks.

“He’s not afraid to put his foot in so I’m delighted to have him as a team-mate.

“He’s tenacious. He has obviously got the technical ability but he’s also not afraid to put himself about.

“Max is a quiet lad off the park but when he gets on it he talks and is there to win.”

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk added: “Max was unreal against Formartine.

“It was one of the best performances I’ve seen from an individual for a long time. He was unplayable.”