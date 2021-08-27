Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Witch month is it? Dundee woman puts up Halloween tree – in August

By Katy Scott
August 27 2021, 5.50pm Updated: August 27 2021, 6.23pm
halloween tree

For most, the final days of August are all about clinging to the last of the warm sunshine that summer has to offer.

But Dundee woman Lucy Peter is in a darker and colder place – in more ways than one.

Lucy, 28, has already started celebrating Halloween, more than two months before the spooky occasion.

halloween tree

She has even put up a Halloween tree in the window of her Dock Street flat – sparking huge interest from locals.

A photo of the tree was shared this week on the Kingdom FM Facebook page, as one passer-by initially thought it was a Christmas tree.

The post has been seen more than 130,000 times on social media and attracted more than 2,000 comments.

4 months to Xmas and someone in Dundee has their Xmas lights up already. too soon or should we all be following their lead? (thanks to Steve for the pic) – Dave and Vanessa

Posted by KingdomFM on Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Lucy’s tree looks similar to one you might see at Christmas, with tinsel and lights, but they are joined by decorative pumpkins, eyeballs, spiders and cobwebs.

The black tree matches Lucy’s home – which also features a full-length coffin and skeleton.

Lucy said: “I’ve had the Halloween tree for years. It’s so peaceful, sitting with the tree lights on.

“I had it up for about 15 months then decided to take it down in February. But the room just looked sad without it, so I decided to put it back up two weeks ago.”

coffin

Many of those sharing the post about Lucy’s tree have been supportive.

One wrote:” If they like it and it makes them happy. Why not?”

Another poster said: “After the 18 months we’ve all had – anything that makes people happy and makes the place cheerier gets my vote”

Lucy says she  has been pleasantly surprised by the reaction on social media.

She said: “It’s really nice to see people supporting each other, given how horrible the last year has been.

halloween tree

“Some people thought it was an early Christmas tree and said it would ruin the fun, but it doesn’t ruin it for me. I love Halloween all year round.

“It’s a work in progress, so I can add to it whenever I see new decorations I like.”

At Christmas, Lucy usually adds more decorations – including a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed tree with Jack Skellington baubles.

And she says she has no plans to stop celebrating Halloween any time soon.

