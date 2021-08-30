Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee business offers free first aid training as paddle board call outs increase

By Emma O'Neill
August 30 2021, 5.47pm Updated: August 30 2021, 6.55pm
First Aid Dundee
Shield Scotland Training are offering free basic first aid training. Supplied

A Dundee company is offering free first aid courses after figures showed the majority of RNLI call outs were to paddle boarders.

Adam Harrison and his wife, who run Shield Scotland Training, will be offering a free first aid course in the city this Wednesday.

Adam, who is also a keen paddle boarder, said he had been moved by a story of a man who had passed away while taking part in the activity.

He said: “We saw a recent story about how a gentleman and his friend who had been paddle boarding together when his friend collapsed suddenly and sadly died.

“The gentleman was brave enough to share his story encouraging people to learn first aid, as he admitted he didn’t know what to do to help his friend.”

First aid training course

New figures show that up to 80% of emergency call-outs around Scotland’s coastlines are for paddle-boarders in trouble.

Stand-up paddleboarding has surged in popularity since the beginning of lockdown, with the activity now believed to be the fastest-growing water sport in the world.

However, the craze has also resulted in increasing call-outs to emergency services, prompting calls for awareness of potential dangers which can include offshore winds and quickly changing tides.

paddle board
There has been an increase in RNLI call outs for paddle boarders. DCT Media

Adam and his wife hope they will give people carrying out water sports more confidence in providing help, by running two first aid sessions on Wednesday, at 9am and 1pm.

Adam said: “We were really saddened to read his post as we believe basic first aid should be affordable and accessible to everyone.

“So we decided to offer a couple of free basic life support sessions in the hope that we could give more people the skills and confidence to avoid ever being in the same situation.

“We wanted to aim it at the paddle board community due to the story behind it but obviously we welcome everyone to come along.”

First Aid kit
The basic first aid training course will be open to everyone. Shutterstock / Roger Brown Photo

The Tay coastguard has seen an increase in paddle boarders needing assistance, including a six-year-old boy who needed rescued.

Laura Erskine, RNLI water safety education manager for Scotland, said: “As an activity, stand-up paddleboarding has grown exponentially over the last 18 months. As fun as it looks, the dangers are very real.

“Whether you are a complete beginner or more experienced, it’s always useful to know a few tips and tricks and, if you can, always go with a friend.”

You can book via the Shield Scotland online booking system.

