Home News Fife

Boat sinks at Fife beach despite lifeboat rescue efforts

By Alasdair Clark
May 19 2022, 9.15am Updated: May 19 2022, 9.46am
Boat sinks at Pettycur Bay in Fife
The damaged boat. Image: Kinghorn RNLI.

Two people were helped to safety after a boat that had run aground at a Fife beach sank – despite the efforts of lifeboat crews.

Rescue teams were called to the vessel at Pettycur Beach on Wednesday morning after it had become stranded on the sand with two people on board.

RNLI and coastguard teams attended and, after a safety check, it was decided the crew would stay with the boat to await the tide rising.

Lifeboat crews at the scene
Lifeboat crews at the scene. Image: Kinghorn RNLI.

Kinghorn lifeboat planned to return at 2pm to help with refloating the cruiser.

But volunteers were called back just after noon when the boat started taking on water.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn lifeboat said: “At 12:25pm our crew were called back out along with Kinghorn coastguard and South Queensferry coastguard as the cruiser had started taking on water with the incoming tide, through unseen damage in the hull.

The stranded boat.
The stranded boat. Image: Kinghorn RNLI.
The boat sinking
The vessel sinking. Image: Kinghorn RNLI.

“A salvage pump was taken to pump water out so that she could remain afloat while being towed to safety, but the crew were unable to save the vessel and she sank on the beach at Pettycur.

“The two people on the boat were taken ashore to make arrangements for her salvage.”

Pictures taken by the volunteer crews, which relies on public donations, show the boat sinking and disappearing from view.

