Aaron Lennox pens new Montrose deal as Stewart Petrie continues to build for next season

Montrose have continued to strengthen their squad for next season, and beyond, with goalkeeper Aaron Lennox signing a new deal.

The 29-year-old’s contract was due to expire in the summer but he has now put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

That means the Australian-born keeper will be with the Gable Endies until the summer of 2024.

Lennox has played an integral part in the Links Park side since joining from Partick Thistle in 2019.

His 55 appearances have helped secure three top-four finishes in League One.

‘Key role’

“We are really pleased to have got this deal over the line,” assistant manager Ross Campbell said.

“Aaron has been very consistent since he arrived and has played a key role in our recent success.”

Lennox is one of a number of players to have committed their futures to the Links Park side recently, with Graham Webster, Blair Lyons and Liam Callaghan all penning new deals.

That takes the number of players signed up and available at Stewart Petrie’s disposal to 14 for next season.