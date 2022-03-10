Aaron Lennox pens new Montrose deal as Stewart Petrie continues to build for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Lennox pens new Montrose deal as Stewart Petrie continues to build for next season

By Scott Lorimer
March 10 2022, 12.46pm Updated: March 10 2022, 2.59pm
Aaron Lennox has penned a new Montrose deal
Montrose have continued to strengthen their squad for next season, and beyond, with goalkeeper Aaron Lennox signing a new deal.

The 29-year-old’s contract was due to expire in the summer but he has now put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

That means the Australian-born keeper will be with the Gable Endies until the summer of 2024.

Lennox has played an integral part in the Links Park side since joining from Partick Thistle in 2019.

His 55 appearances have helped secure three top-four finishes in League One.

‘Key role’

“We are really pleased to have got this deal over the line,” assistant manager Ross Campbell said.

“Aaron has been very consistent since he arrived and has played a key role in our recent success.”

Lennox is one of a number of players to have committed their futures to the Links Park side recently, with Graham Webster, Blair Lyons and Liam Callaghan all penning new deals.

That takes the number of players signed up and available at Stewart Petrie’s disposal to 14 for next season.

