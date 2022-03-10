Perth Festival of the Arts is back for 50th anniversary extravaganza

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth Festival of the Arts is back and bigger than ever for its 50th anniversary year, featuring music, acting and comedy.

There will be 40 shows over seven venues in this year’s Perth Festival of the Arts.

It will also be a first return to live entertainment after two years of online experiences.

Running from May 19 until May 29, the showcase will open with the Orchestra of Scottish Opera at Perth Concert Hall.

The venue will play host to other large events including Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, with special guest Eddi Reader.

At Perth Theatre, festival goers can enjoy musicals, such as the iconic Broadway troupe from Friends! the musical.

Well-known faces from film and television will also feature.

MasterChef judge and writer Jay Rayner is set to entertain audiences with his show My Last Supper: One Meal, a Lifetime in the Making.

Pianist, Lucy Parham, is joined by narrator and actor Tim McInnerny, who is known for his roles in Blackadder, Notting Hill and Game of Thrones, to explore the life and loves of composer Claude Debussy.

St John’s Kirk of Perth will host award-winning choir Tenebrae and internationally- based opera singer Rowan Hellier with pianist Sholto Kynoch.

‘Something for everyone’

Children and families can enjoy a range of arts events, from opera for babies and toddlers, an illustration workshop with Jill Calder.

Perthshire Brass will take the outdoor stage in St Paul’s Church Plaza throughout the festival.

The final weekend of the festival will see a a large marquee erected outside Perth Concert Hall with free events each afternoon.

Bands taking the stage include Perth’s exciting music export, the underground pop band Parliamo.

Audiences can also enjoy a trip down memory lane in a 50th anniversary exhibition in Perth Museum & Art Gallery.

The exhibition will feature reviews, archives and photos from the past, as well as sharing memories from audiences, artists and the festival team.

Festival chairman David Brand said: “May 2022 will be a particularly special festival, marking not only 50 years but a return to a large-scale, live festival after two challenging years for the arts industry.

“We are looking forward to major celebrations in the city.

“Our programme offers entertainment, inspiration and new arts experiences for people of all ages.

“Whether you’re a fan of rock music, drama, comedy, visual arts or classical music and opera, there will be something for everyone.”

Tickets are on general sale from Monday March 21.