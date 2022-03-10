Perth Festival of the Arts is back for 50th anniversary extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth Festival of the Arts is back for 50th anniversary extravaganza

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 10 2022, 12.51pm Updated: March 10 2022, 6.43pm
Perth festival of the arts
Perth Festival of the Arts is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Perth Festival of the Arts is back and bigger than ever for its 50th anniversary year, featuring music, acting and comedy.

There will be 40 shows over seven venues in this year’s Perth Festival of the Arts.

It will also be a first return to live entertainment after two years of online experiences.

Running from May 19 until May 29, the showcase will open with the Orchestra of Scottish Opera at Perth Concert Hall.

The venue will play host to other large events including Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, with special guest Eddi Reader.

Jools Holland to perform at Perth Festival of the Arts
Jools Holland will perform at the festival.

At Perth Theatre, festival goers can enjoy musicals, such as the iconic Broadway troupe from Friends! the musical.

Well-known faces from film and television will also feature.

MasterChef judge and writer Jay Rayner is set to entertain audiences with his show My Last Supper: One Meal, a Lifetime in the Making.

Jay Rayner will bring show to Perth Festival of the Arts.
MasterChef’s Jay Rayner will bring his show to Perth.

Pianist, Lucy Parham, is joined by narrator and actor Tim McInnerny, who is known for his roles in Blackadder, Notting Hill and Game of Thrones, to explore the life and loves of composer Claude Debussy.

St John’s Kirk of Perth will host award-winning choir Tenebrae and internationally- based opera singer Rowan Hellier with pianist Sholto Kynoch.

‘Something for everyone’

Children and families can enjoy a range of arts events, from opera for babies and toddlers, an illustration workshop with Jill Calder.

Perthshire Brass will take the outdoor stage in St Paul’s Church Plaza throughout the festival.

The final weekend of the festival will see a a large marquee erected outside Perth Concert Hall with free events each afternoon.

Bands taking the stage include Perth’s exciting music export, the underground pop band Parliamo.

Audiences can also enjoy a trip down memory lane in a 50th anniversary exhibition in Perth Museum & Art Gallery.

The exhibition will feature reviews, archives and photos from the past, as well as sharing memories from audiences, artists and the festival team.

Local artist Kathleen Thomson will have her work on display during Perth Festival of Arts.
Local artists such as Kathleen Thomson will have their work on display.

Festival chairman David Brand said: “May 2022 will be a particularly special festival, marking not only 50 years but a return to a large-scale, live festival after two challenging years for the arts industry.

“We are looking forward to major celebrations in the city.

“Our programme offers entertainment, inspiration and new arts experiences for people of all ages.

“Whether you’re a fan of rock music, drama, comedy, visual arts or classical music and opera, there will be something for everyone.”

Tickets are on general sale from Monday March 21.

