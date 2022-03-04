Delight as Montrose trio sign new Links Park deals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have announced contract extensions for three key players.

Graham Webster, Liam Callaghan and Aidan Quinn have all penned new deals with the Links Park side.

Webster is enjoying his best ever season for the Gable Endies, netting 15 times so far this campaign.

The 29-year-old is one of the longest-serving players in the current squad having joined from Dundee in 2013.

He has signed a two-year extension to his current deal, keeping him with the club until 2025.

Callaghan has also signed on for another two years with the Mighty Mo.

The 27-year-old was boss Stewart Petrie‘s first signing in January 2017 when he took over the club the previous month.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 137 appearances for the Gable Endies.

Callaghan has been limited to just 20 appearances this season due to injury but that has not stopped the Montrose management team from planning for the future.

Young defender Quinn, meanwhile has penned an one-year deal to his current contract, keeping him at Links Park until the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old has made 43 appearances for the side since joining in 2020. He also netted the winner in the recent 1-0 victory over Queens Park.

Management praise

On the Webster and Quinn extensions, boss Stewart Petrie said: “I am delighted Graham has committed his future here.

“He is a real talent, playing at the top of his game and his willingness to stay once again speaks volumes for what we are trying to create and achieve at Links Park.”

“Aidan is progressing really well and we are delighted to have secured his services for at least another two years.

“He is playing with a maturity beyond his years and undoubtedly has a very bright future.”

On Callghan’s new deal, assistant manager Ross Campbell said: “Liam has been excellent for us since he arrived and enjoyed a great run of form earlier this season.

“We are delighted he has agreed to continue to be part of what we are building and we look forward to him regaining full fitness very soon.”