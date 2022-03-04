Delight as Montrose trio sign new Links Park deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Delight as Montrose trio sign new Links Park deals

By Scott Lorimer
March 4 2022, 10.24pm
Graham Webster, Aidan Quinn and Liam Callaghan have signed new Montrose deals.
Graham Webster, Aidan Quinn and Liam Callaghan have signed new Montrose deals.

Montrose have announced contract extensions for three key players.

Graham Webster, Liam Callaghan and Aidan Quinn have all penned new deals with the Links Park side.

Webster is enjoying his best ever season for the Gable Endies, netting 15 times so far this campaign.

The 29-year-old is one of the longest-serving players in the current squad having joined from Dundee in 2013.

He has signed a two-year extension to his current deal, keeping him with the club until 2025.

Callaghan has also signed on for another two years with the Mighty Mo.

The 27-year-old was boss Stewart Petrie‘s first signing in January 2017 when he took over the club the previous month.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 137 appearances for the Gable Endies.

Callaghan has been limited to just 20 appearances this season due to injury but that has not stopped the Montrose management team from planning for the future.

Young defender Quinn, meanwhile has penned an one-year deal to his current contract, keeping him at Links Park until the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old has made 43 appearances for the side since joining in 2020. He also netted the winner in the recent 1-0 victory over Queens Park.

Management praise

On the Webster and Quinn extensions, boss Stewart Petrie said: “I am delighted Graham has committed his future here.

“He is a real talent, playing at the top of his game and his willingness to stay once again speaks volumes for what we are trying to create and achieve at Links Park.”

“Aidan is progressing really well and we are delighted to have secured his services for at least another two years.

“He is playing with a maturity beyond his years and undoubtedly has a very bright future.”

On Callghan’s new deal, assistant manager Ross Campbell said: “Liam has been excellent for us since he arrived and enjoyed a great run of form earlier this season.

“We are delighted he has agreed to continue to be part of what we are building and we look forward to him regaining full fitness very soon.”

Graham Webster: Andrew Steeves is youngest member of 250+ club and he’d be perfect Montrose captain one day

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier