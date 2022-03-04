Graham Webster: Andrew Steeves is youngest member of 250+ club and he’d be perfect Montrose captain one day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Webster: Andrew Steeves is youngest member of 250+ club and he’d be perfect Montrose captain one day

By Scott Lorimer
March 4 2022, 1.27pm
Andrew Steeves: Future Montrose captain?
Andrew Steeves: Future Montrose captain?

Montrose ace Graham Webster believes they have a ‘perfect’ future captain in Andrew Steeves.

The left back recently marked 250 appearances for the club at the age of just 27 and was presented with a commemorative shirt from Gable Endies chairman John Crawford.

‘250+ club’

Steeves, who joined Montrose seven years ago, is a mainstay of the team and now the youngest member of the ‘250+ club’ at Links Park.

There he joins Paul Watson, Terry Masson and Graham Webster in being the longest serving players at the Angus side.

Montrose chairman John Crawford presents Andrew Steeves with his commemorative signed, framed shirt.
Montrose chairman John Crawford presents Andrew Steeves with his commemorative signed, framed shirt.

All four provide some continuity to the team, having gone through the low point of a League Two relegation play off to now knocking on the door of the Championship.

With current captain Watson and Masson in the twilight of their careers, Webster believes Steeves would be the perfect skipper candidate when the others hang up their boots.

“Steevesy is part of the [250] club now,” he told Courier Sport.

“Someone like Andy has been a great servant to the club, like other boys have, over the years. He’ll be thinking he could go on to make another 250 as well.

“He’s got captain material in him, he’s a leader.

“He’s very vocal now and has his own thoughts on how he wants football to be played because he’s a coach at Dundee United with the younger generation.

“I could absolutely see Andy going into that role. He would be a perfect captain for us.

“There are definitely a few other candidates too but I’d not throw my name in the hat, I’m more of a laid-back kind of guy.

“I’ll let the boys fight that out, but I’m sure Andy would absolutely love that role in the years to come when the likes of Watson and Terry come to the end of their careers.”

East Fife clash

Steeves & co look set to chalk up another appearance for the club on Saturday when they host bottom side East Fife.

Stewart Petrie’s side will look to make it two wins in a row and return to their usual style of football after a 1-0 win over Queens Park on the torn up Firhill surface.

Montrose ace Graham Webster
Montrose ace Graham Webster

Despite a return to home and facing lowly opposition, Webster warns there is still another tough game in store.

“We’ll look to get the ball on the ground and play the game that we’re used to,” he said.

“East Fife are scrapping for their lives and I imagine it will be another tough game.

“If we play the way that we can and have been over the majority of the season, I don’t see why we can’t pick up another three points.”

