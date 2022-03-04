Graham Webster: Andrew Steeves is youngest member of 250+ club and he’d be perfect Montrose captain one day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose ace Graham Webster believes they have a ‘perfect’ future captain in Andrew Steeves.

The left back recently marked 250 appearances for the club at the age of just 27 and was presented with a commemorative shirt from Gable Endies chairman John Crawford.

‘250+ club’

Steeves, who joined Montrose seven years ago, is a mainstay of the team and now the youngest member of the ‘250+ club’ at Links Park.

There he joins Paul Watson, Terry Masson and Graham Webster in being the longest serving players at the Angus side.

All four provide some continuity to the team, having gone through the low point of a League Two relegation play off to now knocking on the door of the Championship.

With current captain Watson and Masson in the twilight of their careers, Webster believes Steeves would be the perfect skipper candidate when the others hang up their boots.

“Steevesy is part of the [250] club now,” he told Courier Sport.

“Someone like Andy has been a great servant to the club, like other boys have, over the years. He’ll be thinking he could go on to make another 250 as well.

Andrew Steeves has reached the impressive milestone of 250 appearances for Montrose FC, becoming the fourth member of the current squad to do so. pic.twitter.com/Ckln8eTBnt — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) February 24, 2022

“He’s got captain material in him, he’s a leader.

“He’s very vocal now and has his own thoughts on how he wants football to be played because he’s a coach at Dundee United with the younger generation.

“I could absolutely see Andy going into that role. He would be a perfect captain for us.

“There are definitely a few other candidates too but I’d not throw my name in the hat, I’m more of a laid-back kind of guy.

“I’ll let the boys fight that out, but I’m sure Andy would absolutely love that role in the years to come when the likes of Watson and Terry come to the end of their careers.”

East Fife clash

Steeves & co look set to chalk up another appearance for the club on Saturday when they host bottom side East Fife.

Stewart Petrie’s side will look to make it two wins in a row and return to their usual style of football after a 1-0 win over Queens Park on the torn up Firhill surface.

Despite a return to home and facing lowly opposition, Webster warns there is still another tough game in store.

“We’ll look to get the ball on the ground and play the game that we’re used to,” he said.

“East Fife are scrapping for their lives and I imagine it will be another tough game.

“If we play the way that we can and have been over the majority of the season, I don’t see why we can’t pick up another three points.”